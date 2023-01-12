All bosses in One Piece Odyssey

Like any good JRPG, One Piece Odyssey boasts several powerful bosses with which the Straw Hat Pirates will have to battle. While most of them will be familiar foes from the Straw Hat crew’s past, not all will fit that bill. Many of the battles on Waford Island, for example, will be new encounters that players won’t be familiar with.

The below bosses will be broken up into the sections of the game they appear in - from Waford Island, to the various Memoria story arcs. We will not be spoiling where or how they show up in those areas, because things may not necessarily be as fans of the anime remember. After all, memory is a very fuzzy thing. Here are all of the bosses you can expect to fight in One Piece Odyssey

This article does contain spoilers about some of the foes players will face in One Piece Odyssey

Which bosses do you face in One Piece Odyssey?

1) Waford Island

Del Kong (King Kong Garden)

Fire Colossus (Waford South Forest)

Thunder Colossus (Thunderhead Ruins)

Wind Colossus (Dust Ruins)

Doeisa (King Kong Garden)

Water Colossus (Ice Block Ruins)

Merchant Walrus (Waford South Beach)

Fire Colossus (Waford South Beach)

Kaku and Lucci (Sky Tower)

Crocodile and Doflamingo (Sky Tower)

Akainu, Aokiji, and Kizaru (Sky Tower)

Adio (Waford South Beach)

Divine Breath (Waford South Beach)

In One Piece Odyssey, the primary point of exploration will be Waford Island. This is where players will dive into Memoria, and explore the past. While there are plenty of bosses here, as you can see, they do not happen back-to-back.

Del Kong was essentially a tutorial boss, for example. The Colossus battles are primarily broken up by explorations into Memoria. Players will explore elemental-themed ruins, fight the Colossus there, and gain access to another story arc within their own memories in One Piece Odyssey.

Then you have the Sky Tower, where several bosses of the past will be foes again. Don’t underestimate those that aren’t anime canon, either. They can definitely cause harm to the Straw Hats.

2) Alabasta Arc

Smoker and Tashigi (Desert Near Alubarna)

Mr. 2 Bon Clay (Alubarna)

Crococile (Alubarna Royal Museum)

Though the Alabasta Arc is fairly long in One Piece Odyssey, there are only a few major bosses that you’ll have to deal with. Players will not be fighting the entirety of Baroque Works - just the important foes.

That means they will have to contend with Bon Clay’s Ballet Kenpo, the fury of Smoker, and of course, Crocodile, boss of Baroque Works. Crocodile's second battle is the real dangerous one, where many of his attacks hit significantly harder.

3) Water Seven Arc

Scrapper Franky (Sewer)

Rob Lucci (Sewer)

Kaku (Tower of Law)

Rob Lucci, Jaguar Form (Tower of Law)

Water Seven Arc held, for my money, one of the hardest bosses in the game, with Rob Lucci’s Jaguar Form. One Piece Odyssey has plenty of hard encounters, but his ability to deal devastating AOE damage is something to be aware of.

Scrapper, Franky, and Kaku weren’t nearly as difficult, though. Of course, Franky is not in the party for Water Seven since this is where he first finds and ultimately befriends Monkey D. Luffy.

4) Marineford Arc

Smoker (Marineford)

Kizaru (Marineford)

Captain Tomack (Marineford)

Kizaru and Aokiji (Marineford)

Marineford is one of the more tragic story arcs in all of One Piece, so it’s naturally in One Piece Odyssey. It’s a part of the overall Summit War Saga, and the brunt of the story is focused on Luffy trying to save Ace. This means players are going to have to deal with some of the most powerful members of the marines.

Smoker naturally returns, as his power is a natural fit to battle with Luffy and his crew. You’ll also have to battle two of the Marine Admirals that guard Ace: Kizaru and Aokiji. As one of the most dangerous foes in the Marineford arc, it’s only fitting that Aokiji be a boss battle to overcome.

5) Dressrosa Arc

Burgess (Dressrosa City Area)

Hakuba (New Royal Plateau: Bottom)

Burgess (New Royal Plateau: Top)

Pica (New Royal Plateau: Top)

Doflamingo’s Clone (New Royal Plateau: Top)

Doflamingo (New Royal PLateau: Top)

The ultimate goal of the Dressrosa arc was to overcome one of the Warlords of the Sea, Donquixote Doflamingo. It’s never that simple though, and it would ultimately set some major events in motion for the One Piece anime.

Jesus Burgess, also known as “the Champion” is one of the major battles, and you wind up fighting him twice. Hakuba and Pica are only fought once, and technically, you battle with Doflamingo twice - once as his clone and once as him. Beware the power of his strings, for it is ferocious. He is the ultimate battle of the Dressrosa arc, and not a One Piece Odyssey battle to undertake lightly.

Though these are all of the bosses in One Piece Odyssey, they are far from the only challenges. You can also unlock the Bond Arts, track down Bounty Hunting targets, and so on.

