All stats in One Piece Odyssey and how to improve them

When it comes to helping Luffy and the Straw Hats get significantly stronger in One Piece Odyssey, there are a lot of ways that you can go about it.

Apart from unlocking their lost abilities, one of the best ways to help them grow is by improving their base stats and level.

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!



Buy it today! Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on a brand-new adventure in an odyssey beyond imagination! #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!Buy it today! spr.ly/60173Tl8t Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on a brand-new adventure in an odyssey beyond imagination! #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!Buy it today! spr.ly/60173Tl8t https://t.co/MFa1BYy89O

There are primarily three core stats in the title: Attack, Defense, and Guts. You will be able to make the Straw Hats more powerful by leveling these stats up as you complete Memorias and explore the various secrets of Waford.

There are multiple ways by which you will be able to improve stats in One Piece Odyssey, and today’s guide will go over some of the more effective methods.

Improving stats in One Piece Odyssey

Here are a few things that you can do to improve the Straw Hats' base stats in One Piece Odyssey:

Leveling the crewmates by completing the various missions and challenges is the best way to give their stats a big boost.

You can also look into investing a fair bit of time and resources to acquire some of the rarest and most potent accessories that are present in the game. Different accessories grant various stat boosts, and they are some of the key items in the game that are bound to make your grind significantly easier.

You will also be able to combine the effects of all the common accessories to make rarer ones after you have unlocked Robin’s Fuse ability.

The final way to give the Straw Hats' abilities a significant boost is by consuming the food that Sanji prepares. You can use these during battle to get additional stat bonuses. The buff is temporary and will only last a few turns, but it is capable of giving the crewmates a significant boost to their stats.

One Piece Odyssey stats explained

As mentioned, there are three primary stats that you will get to improve in One Piece Odyssey. The Attack and Defense stats are self-explanatory. The former determines just how much damage Luffy and the Straw Hats deal to the enemy, and the latter determines the amount of damage that they will be able to take before they fall in battle.

The Guts stat, on the other hand, determines the amount of damage that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be able to withstand from special abilities in One Piece Odyssey.

Unlike normal moves, the special attacks deal much heavier damage in the game, and the only way to improve the Straw Hats’ defense against them is by improving their Guts. Enemies, especially bosses, will throw out special moves every now and then to make things considerably more difficult for you, so being able to withstand heavier attacks is one of the best ways to take down some of the hardest challenges in Waford.

Improving their stats through levels, accessories, and food will help you make the most of the Straw Hat pirates.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes