One Piece Odyssey is the latest JRPG from developer ILCA and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece series and was released on January 13, 2023 as part of the franchise’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Players can take on four Colossus-type enemies in the game. These statue-like beings were crafted by an ancient tribe in Waford.

The elementals can be tough to beat unless players are thoroughly prepared, so this article will offer tips on defeating the Wind Colossus in One Piece Odyssey.

Note: This article contains minor mechanical spoilers for the fight against the Wind Colossus.

The Wind Colossus can be found in the Dust Ruins in One Piece Odyssey

Here's the in-game description of the Wind Colossus:

"A mysterious Colossus that dwells in Dust Ruins. It can control wind and blow out high-speed air currents to cut through objects."

The Wind Colossus is located within the Dust Ruins Plaza and can be found after you complete the puzzle with the reflecting mirrors. After the blocked door opens, enter through the passageway to trigger a short cutscene and the fight itself. Here are some tips to battle the Wind Colossus:

The Wind Colossus can use a variety of AoE (area of effect) attacks. These attacks deal massive damage, in addition to applying the bleed and ATK down status ailments on the targeted member.

Bond Arts and Moves are recommended against this foe.

This enemy is rather durable, so do not be worried if your attacks deal little damage.

Adio’s Grande skill can be used to raise the DEF of the entire party.

Make sure to replenish your health when necessary.

Finishing the fight will reward players with 103390 Berries, 3229 EXP, and a Wind Colossus’s Record Cube.

Solving the Dust Ruins Plaza Mirror Puzzle

You need to solve this puzzle before you can begin the boss fight against the Wind Colossus in One Piece Odyssey. Simply follow these steps to open up the locked door:

Head up the stairs on your right to reach the first mirror apparatus.

Turn it twice and head further up.

Turn the first apparatus in front of you twice, and then head right to find the second mechanism.

Turn the machine thrice.

Finally, head to the last mirror apparatus at the end of the passage.

Turn it twice to complete the puzzle and unlock the door.

What is One Piece Odyssey?

The latest and greatest from publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment, One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game that was first announced on March 28, 2022.

Players control protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and take charge of his band of Straw Hat Pirates. The story begins with the pirates getting marooned on the mystical island of Waford after facing a terrible storm at sea. The game is a modern JRPG that uses elements from the One Piece franchise to give the formula a unique spin.

One Piece Odyssey was released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

