5 best upcoming JRPG games in 2023 you need to watch out for

2023 can be an excellent year for gaming, especially for JRPGs. The niche-yet-iconic genre is set to see massive releases on the AAA front. Some experimental releases may bring something new to the table, and some nostalgic ones can give us a blast from the past of the golden era of these games.

As such, names, both old and new, big-budget and small, are set to make an appearance. Many of these are by major publishers, while others are from indie teams yet have nearly the same level of excitement from players. Here are some titles that fans of the genre should watch out for.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and 4 other exciting JRPGs coming out in 2023

5) Sea of Stars

While not technically a "J"-RPG, as it is developed by the team behind acclaimed 2018 action-platformer "The Messenger," this game still takes inspiration from one of the best JRPGs ever made: Chrono Trigger. Sabotage Studio's latest project, "Sea of Stars," tells the story of the Children of Solstice. With the threat of the evil Fleshmancer looming overhead, this new journey is encapsulated in a 2D, hand-drawn world featuring turn-based combat. It is set to arrive sometime in 2023 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

4) Disgaea 7

The latest entry in Nippon Ichi Software's beloved Disgaea series marks the most ambitious installment yet. In the Japanese-inspired Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, control a varied party of heroes on a new journey to regain their Bushido. As a strategy RPG, players can expect more insane battles, over-the-top sequences, and a deep customization system. It will be released on January 26, 2023, in Japan, with a worldwide launch to follow later in the year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

3) Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Sequel to last year's Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising, Hundred Heroes goes in a different direction. While the former is a 2.5D action RPG, the latter will be a traditional turn-based JRPG inspired by Konami's Suikoden titles. Nowa and Seign Kesling, the key characters, face a new war as they meet new faces on their adventure full of tension and surprises. Developed by Rabbit and Bear Studios, it boasts over 100 playable characters, each with a unique personality. It will arrive later in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

2) Octopath Traveler II

Another retro item on this list, Octopath Traveler II, is a successor to the 2018 Nintendo Switch original from Square Enix. Set in the lands of Solistia, control the journeys of eight distinct travelers as fate brings them together for an unforgettable adventure. The HD-2D visual style that made Square Enix famous, is again employed here, melding pixel-art aesthetics with modern rendering techniques. Fans of the first game should find this upcoming JRPG most appealing as everything that made it good has been retained here, including the strategic Break and Boost battle mechanics. This title will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

1) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

One of the most anticipated games of 2023, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is best described as a new Nioh game in the Chinese Three Kingdoms setting. It is made by Koei Tecmo, the studio behind the previous two Nioh action RPGs. Demons run amock, so a lone militia soldier must take up arms to end the reign of terror. It will feature wuxia-inspired martial arts and pits hack & slash combat against supernatural entities, like afreets and spirits. It is set for Match 3, 2023 release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

