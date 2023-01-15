How to easily defeat Thunder Colossus in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey keeps players on their toes by having them battle a variety of bosses and enemies. Thunder Colossus is an entity that gamers can encounter in One Piece Odyssey. As soon as players arrive in the ruins, they can see that this boss is being protected by an electric force field of sorts.

Thunder Colossus is one of the first unscripted bosses in the One Piece Odyssey that gamers can come across in Thunderhead Ruins. Players will notice some light beams on the floor going in different directions. Their purpose is to lead you to reach electric switches that are powering the electric shield around Thunder Colossus. Players can only fight the boss after disabling the force field.

Defeating Thunder colossus in One Piece Odyssey

Getting rid of the electric barrier

While exploring the Thunderland Ruins, at one point, you'll have to connect a light beam to a door, which will take you to the exact location of the boss. Then, a cutscene will play, showing the Thunder Colossus within an electric energy shield. Subsequently, you will have to fight some enemies before proceeding to turn off four electrical switches. After defeating the foes, follow the light beam lane on the ground to the right side of the Thunder colossus.

In the corner next to the ladder, you'll find a small hole in the wall. If you are playing as Luffy or some other character, you won't be able to go through it. Thus, you might want to switch to Chopper for this maneuver. Once you exit the hole, you can go back to your favorite character if you want.

Enter this hole by using Chopper (Image via Bandai Namco)

Subsequently, you can ignore the enemies and pace towards the vines. After climbing the latter, you will come across a switch that must be turned off by interacting with a blue button once. This is the first switch, and disabling it will affect the electric energy shield around the Thunder Colossus.

Interact with three other switches like this (Image via Bandai Namco)

You must then head to the ladder right opposite the switch. It leads downward to a different platform, where you will find the second switch. Touching the blue button once will play a small dialog coming from the teammates, denoting that your interaction weakened the shield. Touch it once more, and it turns orange. You will see a door slide open on top of your position.

You can now jump down from this platform and reach the area with the Thunder Colossus. Then, head to the area to his left, and you will come across a ladder. Climbing it will take you to the third switch. Touching it once will do nothing. Go ahead and touch it again to turn off the supply successfully.

You will notice a door open to your left. Head into it, and you will need to climb a couple of platforms. Follow the light beam lane on the ground, and it will lead to the fourth and last switch. Touch the blue button once to disable the electric energy shield. Doing this will trigger a small cutscene showing the disappearing barrier. Then, Jump from the platform to the lower level and approach the entity to begin the fight.

Shield weakens after turning off each switch in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

Defeating the boss in combat

Defeat the boss in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

This One Piece Odyssey boss looks similar to a Fire Colossus. Thunder Colossus’ distinguishing factor is the huge ring around its head. Also, instead of a fire torch, it has a lighting bolt in one hand.

The entity has three types of attacks. Shocking Truth, where he slams his lightning bolt staff to the ground to do a small amount of damage. The second one is Clapping Thunder Strike, a straight electric beam that damages all party members in One Piece Odyssey.

A third type of attack that Thunder Colossus resorts to is an ultimate move called Thunder Might Iron King. When the entity uses it, a small cutscene plays, where the boss charges up, and an orb of energy grows bigger. It then shoots this ball of energy towards all the party members. This is an area-of-effect type of attack that highly damages everyone on the team.

Luffy’s defense is better than other party members'; thus, he soaks up most of the damage. However, the rest of the team isn't that strong, so you might want to heal them first using healing items or Chopper’s Care ability. Most of Thunder Colossus’ attacks can sometimes come with a paralyzing effect as well. Make sure to rid your party members of the status effect.

As long as you keep the members healed, defeating Thunder Colossus will not be a challenge. You can use any attack you wish. It is, however, best to use Luffy as the aggressor, as he is a tank. To do more damage, you can use Sanji’s Basses Cote skill attack and Mouton Shoot. Doing this will make the boss battle even easier.

One Piece Odyssey is the best JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) this time of the year, and it is safe to say that the title will receive more love as time goes on. It is already shaping up to be a robust adaptation of the beloved anime series, and based on the reviews, the title seems to be doing well in the community.

To add a cherry on top of the cake, One Piece Odyssey intertwines all the anime’s iconic story arcs with the Memoria mechanic. This means that fans of the series can relive the iconic moments they have fallen in love with from the anime in the game.

