How to easily defeat Del Kong in One Piece Odyssey

After the crash landing at Waford Island in One Piece Odyssey, the Straw Hat Pirates get separated. Specifically, Nami gets separated from the rest of the crew. After exploring, it was discovered in the game's early moments that she was with a giant orangutan named Del Kong.

He’s not alone either, and it’s an excellent tutorial battle to get players into the basic functions of combat in One Piece Odyssey. Even with that in mind, it is possible to be defeated or be caught off guard by the boss. Here’s what you need to know to do battle with Del Kong.

How to overcome the giant Del Kong in One Piece Odyssey

The first challenging encounter players will find in One Piece Odyssey is Del Kong, who holds Nami hostage at King Kong Garden. After traveling through the cave on the South Beach, they will find a winding path, filled with enemies. Eventually, they’ll come to a nest, where a giant orangutan has Nami.

It’s a very easy fight to find, as it’s a straight-forward, narrow road that leads to the boss battle. He’s not a difficult boss, but it will probably feel like he has a lot of HP. Del Kong is a Power type boss, and all of his attacks will deal Power damage to your team.

At the beginning of the fight, Nami’s in a critical state, and this will introduce two mechanics to you: Dramatic Scenes and Using Items. Dramatic Scenes are moments where you need to do specific things in a fight. In this case, it’s healing Nami with a Potent Energy Apple. After you do this, she gains an increase in her DEF and GUTS stats, and you can begin the boss battle.

At this point in the game, the Straw Hat Pirates have almost all of their powers and are around level 40. This means you can quickly AOE attack down the Hieisa enemies that join in on the battle.

Luffy has access to his Gear 2 skills, and they will likely easily one-shot the first group of enemies in this One Piece Odyssey boss battle. They don’t hit hard, so deal with them quickly and move on to Del Kong.

Thankfully, Del Kong only has two attacks to deal with. He has a Melee Attack that deals about 120 damage and Kong Shock. Kong Shock slams the ground and deals about 300 Power damage.

While you can use anyone you want in this fight, I recommend Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Robin. I also don’t mind switching out Robin for Usopp as he employs a wider range of skills. But Robin’s single and AOE target damage is also solid.

This is an incredibly simple boss fight. You’ll want to use Rashomon to try and inflict bleeding on Del Kong, and Nami can paralyze him with Thunderbolt Tempo. Other than that, you’re free to use your hardest-hitting attacks to whittle away at his hit points.

It is highly unlikely that he will take anyone low enough to put them in critical health, but you do have access to Tony Tony Chopper if you require a heal. For One Piece Odyssey bosses, Del Kong is a very straightforward affair. Inflict whatever status ailments you can on him, and smash him with powerful strikes.

It won’t be long before he’s defeated, Nami is safe, and you can progress deeper into the tutorial section of One Piece Odyssey.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes