How to change Party Members in One Piece Odyssey

As you traverse Waford Island and beyond in One Piece Odyssey, you will need to manage your party. Though all the characters get exp, as long as they’re with Luffy, you can’t play the game with just one group out front at all times. There will be times when you need to switch people around in the game.

Thankfully, it’s easy enough to swap your party members, whether you’re in battle or simply exploring the world.

In One Piece Odyssey, you don’t need to swap party members to put a new protagonist up front to use their field skills. That’s its own command. If you need to know how to switch party members, read on.

You can change Party Members in and out of battle in One Piece Odyssey

Whether you’re in or out of battle in One Piece Odyssey, you have the power to swap characters around at will. While outside, it’s a simple matter of opening the menu and adjusting people who will enter by default.

Open the menu and make sure you’re on the Crew portion. By pressing X, you can start moving people around. The first four Straw Hat Pirates will be your primary combat team and take the field against the various beasts and bad guys you battle across One Piece Odyssey.

However, you can also change party members while in a fight in One Piece Odyssey. It will feel similar to Final Fantasy X, where you can swap characters in and out of battle almost anytime you want.

How to swap characters in battle

Use L1/R1 to cycle through your characters

Stop on the character you want to swap out, and press Triangle

Pick “Swap Battle Crew”

Select one of the Battle Crew pirates, and swap them with someone in the Reserve Crew

Press the X button to confirm

However, if a character has already acted their turn, they cannot be swapped out. This is to prevent abuse by using your party members at every turn in combat. With each opponent having specific strengths and weaknesses, swapping characters around is not a bad idea if someone in your reserve crew is a better fit for battle.

It’s also useful if you need a strong AOE heal and are low on food. Tony Tony Chopper will eventually have a powerful group heal, so you can bring him in to keep people alive in a dire situation.

When you explore Waford Island and the memories of the Straw Hat Pirates, you’re no doubt going to find enemies who are resistant to the attacks of Luffy, for example. Not everyone is weak to his bludgeoning attacks. While you could leave him in, it might be wise to swap Zoro or Franky in, depending on what the situation calls for.

No matter who your field character is - the character you control physically in One Piece Odyssey - that does not change who is in your party. You can freely swap those around without worrying about changing characters in battle.

