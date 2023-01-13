The latest installment in the One Piece franchise and a part of the 25th anniversary of the series, One Piece Odyssey follows the adventures of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat pirates in a brand-new, original adventure from creator Eiichiro Oda and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Players in One Piece Odyssey can perform a variety of side quests and activities in true JRPG fashion, and this guide will cover one such additional quest in the game - Memory Links.

Note: Minor spoilers for One Piece Odyssey will follow, discretion is advisable.

All locations of the Memory Links in One Piece Odyssey

There are a total of 14 Memory Links scattered in the various game worlds of One Piece Odyssey, listed as follows:

The first Memory Link is found as an unskippable quest in Hysteria, an island south of Alabasta. Completing the puzzles related to this Memory Link will then prompt players to talk to Nami to decipher and play back the cutscenes for the associated Links.

A Boy’s Desire: Alabasta, the Great Sandy Desert

Alabasta, the Great Sandy Desert An Evil Deed (Part 1): Alabasta, Nanohana

Alabasta, Nanohana An Evil Deed (Part 2): Alabasta, Nanohana

Alabasta, Nanohana Distant Promise (Part 1): Alabasta, the Desert near Alubarna

Alabasta, the Desert near Alubarna Distant Promise (Part 2): Alabasta, the Desert near Alubarna

Alabasta, the Desert near Alubarna Force of Happiness (Part 1): Water Seven, Water Seven City Area

Water Seven, Water Seven City Area Force of Happiness (Part 2): Water Seven, Sewer

Water Seven, Sewer A Friendly Chase (Part 1): Water Seven, Water Seven City Area

Water Seven, Water Seven City Area A Friendly Chase (Part 2): Water Seven, Water Seven Lower Coast

Water Seven, Water Seven Lower Coast Price of Betrayal (Part 1): Marineford, Marineford City Area

Marineford, Marineford City Area Price of Betrayal (Part 2): Marineford, Marineford City Area

Marineford, Marineford City Area Toy Chivalry: Dressroa, New Royal Plateau: Bottom

Dressroa, New Royal Plateau: Bottom Violin of Memories (Part 1): Dressrosa, Dressrosa City Area

Dressrosa, Dressrosa City Area Violin of Memories (Part 2): Dressrosa, Dressrosa City Area

What are Memory Links?

This bonus feature in One Piece Odyssey involves certain unique memories corresponding to each character in the series. In addition to expanding on the game's lore and bonding between your teammates, the mechanic also unlocks the powerful Bond Arts - a special team attack dealing devastating amounts of damage.

Keep in mind that clearing these Memory Links involves a preset team of heroes.

Memory Links also unlock several extra abilities, costumes, and dialog interactions between crew members.

What is One Piece Odyssey?

The latest role-playing game from publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, One Piece Odyssey was announced on March 28, 2022 as part of the celebrations of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Developers ILCA have strived to create a JRPG title that is authentic to the One Piece series and traditionally relates to its JRPG gameplay roots.

The gameplay is best described as turn-based, and the title follows the cast stranded on the mystical island of Waford after a terrible storm at sea. The crew must work together to survive and solve the island's many mysteries.

The game was released on January 13, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A PlayStation 4 port was also simultaneously released.

For comprehensive One Piece coverage, check out the SK One Piece Wiki.

