All Straw Hat crew outfits in One Piece Odyssey and how to equip them

Bandai Namco’s latest open-world RPG, One Piece Odyssey, offers players a lot in terms of exploration, combat, and narrative.

Players play as Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on a mysterious island called Waford, where they find themselves after losing all their abilities.

While helping Luffy and his friends become more powerful for them to be able to leave the island, players can also change how they look. One Piece Odyssey comes with alternate outfits for nine of the crew members.

While there aren't too many options to pick from, the game does provide some variation when it comes to how one wishes Luffy and the crew to look.

This guide covers all the outfits currently attainable in One Piece Odyssey and how players can equip them in-game.

All Straw Hat outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Currently, upon release, One Piece Odyssey has just two sets of alternate costumes for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. One set can be unlocked by default simply by booting up the game and playing it, while the other set is locked behind a paywall and is part of the pre-order bonus.

1) All outfits that can be unlocked by default

Sanji’s New World Challenge Outfit

Luffy’s Travelling Outfit

Nami’s New World Challenge Outfit

Zoro’s New World Challenge Outfit

Robin’s New World Challenge Outfit

Usopp’s New World Challenge Outfit

Chopper’s New World Challenge Outfit

Franky’s New World Challenge Outfit

Brook’s New World Challenge Outfit

2) All outfits that are part of the pre-order bonus

Nami’s Travelling Outfit

Zoro’s Travelling Outfit

Robin’s Travelling Outfit

Sanji’s Travelling Outfit

Usopp’s Travelling Outfit

Usopp’s Travelling Sniper King Outfit (Will be unlocked after purchasing Deluxe Edition)

Chopper’s Travelling Outfit

These are all the outfits that players who have pre-ordered the game can get their hands on once they have made their way to Waford. However, those who missed out on pre-orders can obtain these outfits if they have purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of the game.

How to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Changing a character's outfit in One Piece Odyssey is a straightforward task. There are primarily two ways by which you can apply alternate outfits in the game.

1) From a campsite

You will be required to find a campsite on either the mysterious island of Waford or in any one of the Memoria worlds. The camp will have a white tent icon on it, and once you have it set up, you will need to approach it to have the option to swap outfits.

The UI has a neat way of showing a preview, and you can view what the Straw Hat crew will look like with the skin before finally equipping it.

2) From a tavern

You can find taverns in the Memorias of the title, where you need to approach the innkeeper to bring up the pop-up menu. The outfit change option must be selected to replace Luffy and his crew's outfits.

