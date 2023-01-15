The best Berry farming spots in One Piece Odyssey

There are numerous ways to help Luffy and the Straw Hats get stronger in One Piece Odyssey. While the most effective way will be to find and complete all the Memorias to help them get their abilities back, investing in items, accessories, and ingredients is another great way to help the Straw Hats have the edge in some of the hardest encounters.

Players will be able to get their hands on some incredible accessories in the game as they explore the various parts of Waford and complete some of the side challenges that the open-world RPG throws at them.

However, there are also ways of obtaining these valuable items and rare cooking ingredients, one of which is purchasing them using Berries.

Berries are the currency that you will use to get your hands on rare items in the game, it plays parallel to the world currency represented in the One Piece manga and anime. It’s one of the most valuable resources in the game, and today’s guide in particular, will go over some of the best berry farming spots that you can hit up in One Piece Odyssey.

Farming Berries in One Piece Odyssey

According to many in the community, there are primarily two spots in One Piece Odyssey which offer the most amount of Berries and are considered by players to be the ideal spots to farm them.

1) Sky Tower, Waford

The Sky Tower area perhaps offers the most amount of Berries for taking out mobs and enemies here. However, it is one area that you are suggested to only try out after you have been able to complete the main quests and have been able to help the Straw Hats reach level 50 or above.

The Sky Tower contains some of the hardest enemies in the game, and while being incredibly tough to take down, these enemies are also smarter and will give you a run for your money if you are not properly prepared.

However, these fights are incredibly rewarding. With every single encounter, you will often earn over 250,000 Berries, making the Sky Tower one of the most valuable Berry Farming spots in One Piece Odyssey.

2) New Royal Plateau (Bottom and Top), Dressrosa

The next areas are in Dressrosa where the New Royal Plateau (Bottom and Top) will be the best spots for farming Berries in One Piece Odyssey. Unlike the Sky Tower region, the mobs here will not be as powerful and difficult to take down.

Hence, if Luffy is at a relatively higher level with abilities like the Conqueror’s Haki or Gum-Gum King Kong Gun unlocked, then you will have a much easier time wiping out the mobs in every encounter.

That said, as they are easier to defeat, the rewards and Berries they provide are also significantly lower. Here with every encounter, you would have the opportunity to receive around and sometimes over 75,000 Berries.

While the chunk is not as much as the one in Sky Tower, it still is a significant amount. If you have TP regen and ability cost reduction accessories, you will be able to farm up a storm in no time.

