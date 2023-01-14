One Piece Odyssey is a game fans of the anime have been waiting for. It begins with the straw hat crew getting separated on the island of Waford. Players must reunite with them and encounter several bosses and enemies throughout the journey. One of them is the Fire Colossus.

This boss can be encountered very early in One Piece Odyssey. Players will fight him in Chapter 1: Island of Storms. Initially, he appears as a flaming ring bell. But he transforms into a giant on provocation, and his legs and arms pop out. He can be located in the South Forest region of Waford island.

Defeating the Fire Colossus rewards 40000 Exp and 6,724 Berries.

Defeating Fire Colossus in One Piece Odyssey

You can only proceed to fight Fire Colossus after defeating Del Kong. As you progress after the Straw Hat crew separates, you will need to find Nami.

You will find her with the giant orangutan Del Kong. He is the first boss you will encounter in the game. This fight is an excellent tutorial and brings you up to speed with the fighting mechanics. After defeating him, you can head to South Forest.

Fire Colossus is a Power Element-type boss. He holds a fire torch in one hand and uses it frequently during the fight. He does a lot of power and fire damage to you and your party members.

Fire Colossus has two primary attacks - A Solar Heat Wave attack that travels in a straight line and inflicts around 230 damage points and Burning Truth, wherein he slams his fire torch to the ground, inflicting around 150 damage.

Zorro's Rashomon attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

The best strategy is to use Luffy, Zorro, and Robin to aggressively attack the Fire Colossus, while you can use Tony Tony Chopper to heal a party member. You can use Zoro’s Rashomon attack and Robin’s Ochenta Fleurs Cuatro Mano Shock to damage the Fire Colossus.

Fire Colussus's ultimate attack in One piece Odyssey. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Fire Colossus also has an ultimate attack where he spreads his hands and begins flinging Fire Bombs at all the party members. This brings the HP down significantly. You can use Nami’s Thief skill to snatch healing items mid-battle as a countermeasure.

This will give you a good health buffer with Tony Tony Chopper’s healing ability and multiple healing items from Nami’s ability.

Continue to attack the Fire Colossus with Luffy’s Gum-Gum Bazooka skill in combination with Zorro’s Rashomon and Robin’s Ochenta Fleurs Cuatro Mano Shock attacks. Also, keep healing the party members in between turns using Tony Tony Chopper’s Restoration skill.

Fire Colossus is a two-phase fight in One piece Odyssey. Once you deplete his health, he will restore himself after a cutscene.

Repeat the above strategy again to drain his health quickly. Yet another cutscene will be triggered in the middle of this second battle. This time a mysterious man appears out of nowhere and interrupts the battle. He attacks the Straw Hat crew to test them.

The mysterious man is impressed with the fighting skills of the crew. While in the middle of a friendly fight during the cutscene, the Fire Colossus uses his ultimate attack, flinging a couple of firebombs at the mysterious man. In a cool gunslinging move, he deflects all the attacks back to the Fire Colossus and ends the fight.

One Piece Odyssey is a game filled with numerous encounters and boss battles. It also allows players to customize their party members with various outfits.

The key is to use them all wisely and have a dedicated healing party member ready.

