All outfits in One Piece Odyssey and where to find them

One Piece Odyssey is the latest popular JRPG on the market right now, thanks to its mainstream appeal. The turn-based experience offers a new adventure for One Piece fans to indulge in. One of the many fun inclusions is outfits that players can use to spice up the look of their Straw Hat party members.

Interested in knowing how many outfits there are and how to get them? We've got you covered.

Here are all outfits and how to get them in One Piece Odyssey

Thankfully, players will not have to complete objectives or perform other in-game maneuvers to get them in One Piece Odyssey. However, there is a catch: while a basic set of outfits is already included in the game, everything else is only available through pre-orders or the Deluxe Edition. This is a bummer as players will need to buy a more expensive version to own all of them. For example, one outfit in particular, the Usopp’s Traveling Sniper King Outfit is only available to Deluxe Edition owners.

The following outfits are available in the game with their unlock criteria:

Luffy’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Luffy’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Zoro’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Zoro’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Nami’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Nami’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Usopp’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Usopp’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Usopp’s Travelling Sniper King Outfit (included in the Deluxe Edition only)

Chopper’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Chopper’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Robin’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Robin’s Travelling Outfit (pre-order bonus for Standard Edition and included in Deluxe Edition)

Franky’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

Brooks’s New World Challenge Outfit (unlocked by default)

To summarize, the New World Challenge Outfits are what the Straw Hats come equipped in their default attire. Standard Edition owners can get the Travelling Outfits if they have pre-ordered the game - but since that ship has sailed already, it is impossible to get them now without buying the Deluxe Edition.

What is included in each edition of One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey offers a Standard Edition, which includes the game and the following pre-order bonuses:



- 10 Apple Energy

- 10 Excited Apple

- 3 Golden Jellies

- Travelling Outfit Set



The game comes in three distinct editions:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Collector's Edition

The Standard Edition only includes the base game. Pre-ordering the game before launch will grant the following in-game goodies:

Travelling Outfit Set

10 x Energy Apple (Use to restore character's HP)

10 x Excite Apple (Use to restore character's TP)

3 x Golden Jelly (Use to revive a charcter fallen in battle)

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game and all pre-order bonuses. But there's more:

Adventure Expansion Pack (upcoming DLC expansion)

100,000 Berries

The Travelling Sniper King Outfit for Usopp

2 Petite Jewelries (in-game accessories)

The Collector's Edition is the biggest and best of them all, including physical content:

Base game (in the case of the PC version, a digital game code is offered in the box):

All Deluxe Edition content

Luffy & Lim foigurine (230 x 210 x 210 mm)

3 Postcards

Collector's Box (for storing goodies)

One Piece Odyssey is available on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

