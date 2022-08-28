7 upcoming games exclusively available on PC

The recently foregone Steam Next Fest held in June shows that playing PC games is still the preferred choice among all other gaming platforms. Around 60 percent of gamers across the globe still consider PC gaming their first choice.

As a result, developers are still working on an endless cycle of PC games not available on any other platform. While some PC games live up to expectations, others go under the radar.

PC players get exclusive access to these titles

1) Homeworld 3

Release date: December 2022 or the first half of 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Software

The Homeworld series is a PC-exclusive real-time strategy video game known for its massive real-time spaceship combats set in a vast intergalactic space. Although the last independent Homeworld title was released 18 years ago, the series’ popularity never faded.

A few years ago, in 2015, the Homeworld franchise released its Remastered Collection of the previous series, which received a positive response from the gaming community.

This motivated the Homeworld franchise to come up with Homeworld 3, whose teaser trailer was recently unveiled at Gamescom 2022. Although the developers didn’t mention any definitive release date, fans of the Homeworld series can expect the game to be released by the first half of 2023.

Homeworld 3 will offer rich, detailed, and high-quality graphics akin to the modern James Webb era. The game will also feature new, never-seen-before weapon systems and the comeback of the ballistic-style rocket system, which was available in Homeworld 1.

2) The Outlast Trials

Release Date: End of 2022

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

The Outlast Trials is a highly anticipated upcoming first-person horror survival thriller set in the Cold War era. The game serves as the prequel to the first two games of the Outlast series and takes place in a mysterious Cold War-era lab of the evil Murkoff Corporation.

Regarding gameplay, The Outlast Trials is a psychological shock horror survivor. However, nothing has been unveiled yet from the developers’ end regarding the overall plot. Unlike previous Outlast games, The Outlast Trials will feature a co-op mode for the first time.

A recent trailer shown by the developers at Gamescom 2022 revealed a dark and bloody setting filled with mutilated bodies and other horrific scenes. There is quite a lot of buzz around the game, and It’s turning out to be one of the most anticipated first-person horror survivors.

3) Company of Heroes 3

Release date: November 17, 2022

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: SEGA

Developers Relic Entertainment is a household name in the video gaming industry because of their all-time popular real-time strategy game series, Age of Empires. However, their other RTS series, Company of Heroes, is also genre-defining in its own right.

The Company of Heroes games perhaps recreates the horrific situation of the frontlines of World War II in a real-time strategy format better than any other game. As a result, the multiplayer mode of Companies for Heroes 2 is still very active.

The next iteration of the series, Companies of Heroes 3, will finally be out in November 2022. This time, the game will offer a ton of other cool army factions from the USA, the UK, and the rest of Europe.

In addition, the game will also feature two campaign modes – The North African Operation and the Italian Dynamic Campaign.

4) Sons of the Forest

Release date: October 2022

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Newsnight

Another horror survival game, Sons of the Forest, is number four on the list. Following up on the popular horror survival game of 2014, The Forest, Sons of the Forest stays true to its original gameplay elements and in-game environment and promises to offer much sharper graphics, added crafting options, and smoother fighting controls.

The game takes place on a forested peninsula, where the protagonist, Eric, and his son suffer a plane crash and land on the peninsula. Eric survives but goes into an unconscious state.

Upon waking up, the protagonist and his son are surrounded by a group of red-painted individuals. As Eric escapes, they manage to abduct his son. Now it’s Eric’s mission to survive and rescue his son.

The game follows a non-linear trajectory in an open-world environment where players have the complete freedom to make any decision to survive. Originally about to be released on May 20, 2022, the developers had to push back the launch to October 2022.

5) Highwater

Release date: December 2022

Developer: Demagog Studio

Publisher: Rogue Games

First revealed during the Summer Game Fest, Highwater looks to describe the not-so-distant future of Earth ravaged by nature and climate change. Human civilization has practically collapsed, but there is still some hope left as the main protagonist looks to escape Earth and head toward Mars.

It’s a turn-based strategy game that also offers combat elements as the players have to guide Niko and his friends through a world flooded with water and somehow escape to Mars.

6) Melatonin

Release date: September 16, 2022

Developer: Half Asleep

Publisher: Half Asleep

While most games today require intense focus and good hand-eye coordination and can often be stressful if played for long hours, Melatonin, on the other hand, is a genre-defying game that is more about peace and harmony.

It’s a rhythm-based game about dreams and reality merging as users play various mini-games with animations and sound cues. Melatonin is an easy-to-play game about following relaxing musical beats featuring hand-drawn dreamy levels by professional artists.

7) Power Chord

Release date: TBA

Developer: Big Blue Bubble

Publisher: Big Blue Bubble

Power Chord is a one-of-a-kind turn-based role-playing card game involving many card-based attacks on enemies. At Power Chord, users need to assemble a team of the best rock musicians on planet Earth to defeat the legion of demons invading the city of Rock n Roll through their powerful musical chords. The demo version of Power Chord is already out on Steam.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen