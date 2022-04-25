5 relaxing games to try if you like playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been quite the hit within the gaming community ever since its release back in March 2020. However, two years since the release of the game, many players may have outgrown the title, but continue to play it due to the lack of better alternatives.

Here are a few video game titles that the Animal Crossing community can enjoy if they want to take a short break from New Horizons.

Games that Animal Crossing players can play instead of New Horizons

1) Cozy Grove

Cozy Grove is a game title that resembles Animal Crossing: New Horizons in many ways (Image via Spry Fox)

Cozy Grove is a game title that has been developed by Spry Fox. The title emulates the life-simulation factor of New Horizons, wherein players are tasked with the duty of helping various spirits in Cozy Grove. The player, who is a spirit scout, will have to help the spirits living on the island run errands, cook, tend to animals, and do so much more.

Cozy Grove is available to play on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade.

2) Ooblets

Ooblets resembles both Animal Crossing and Pokemon (Image via Ooblets)

Villagers are an important part of Animal Crossing, so any fan of the title would love to play the Glumberland-developed title, Ooblets. Ooblets resemble both New Horizons and Pokemon, since players enter the world of Oob and are required to catch many different kinds of creatures within the game. Players can also interact with other Oob keepers, making the game a lot more fun for them.

Ooblets is available to play on PC and Xbox One.

3) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has become a household name in the life-simulation community lately (Image via Persia Digest)

Stardew Valley is one of the top names that comes to mind when speaking of life-simulation titles. Like New Horizons, players have to create a hospitable environment in a deserted town, where they have to tend to a farm.

Players have to interact with various villagers residing in the town, and can form close relationships with them. However, the title includes an element that is missing in New Horizons: the element of romance.

Stardew Valley has been developed by ConcernedApe and is available to play on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

4) Little Dragon Cafe

Little Dragon Cafe allows players to raise a pet dragon (Image via GameTrailers/YouTube)

Little Dragon Cafe, developed by Aksys Games, is slightly more complex than the titles mentioned previously in this article. Players are required to run a little cafe of their own while also taking care of and raising their very own pet dragon, who they can take out for adventures as well. However, they must do all this while also trying to figure out what happened to their mother, who mysteriously falls sick.

While this simulation title might be slightly darker than the other games mentioned on the list, it is quite fun to play. Little Dragon Cafe is available to play on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

These are some of the most popular titles that players can indulge in if they want to take a short break from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

