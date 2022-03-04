Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020. Nintendo could not have released the life-simulation title at a better time, since it allowed players to experience social normalcy at a time when they were required to be confined to their own homes.

The game offers a lot of interesting features and items, along with a wide variety of villagers for players to interact with. Naturally, it shot to fame and has been among the highest selling titles on the Nintendo Switch ever since.

But is Animal Crossing: New Horizons still fun to play in 2022?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has developed a lot over the years

Although the title was quite fun to begin with, the developers of the title kept adding more features to New Horizons, keeping the game fresh and interesting for players, keeping them hooked to the game. However, in 2021, the title went through a dry spell, where it got boring since there was nothing new for players to try out.

Furthermore, Nintendo turned a deaf ear towards players' requests for a big update around the time of E3 2021. The blatant rejection of fans' requests made it seem like New Horizons was nearing its end.

(Thought for sure they'd announce a Zelda swag update) #ACNH Animal Crossing relevant news at E3 2021 be all like(Thought for sure they'd announce a Zelda swag update) #AnimalCrossing

However, in a complete turn of events, Nintendo announced a major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons towards the end of 2021: the version 2.0 update.

This update brought with it many attractive features, including Brewster and The Roost, Gyroids, Kapp'n, and many other features and items that breathed new life into the fandom.

It has now been six months since the release of this new update. However, players are still discovering new things to do in the game every day, which has attracted newer players into the franchise while keeping older players hooked onto it.

Although Nintendo has clearly announced that the 2.0 update is the last major free update that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive, players are still hoping for some more features and items to be introduced in the game.

Naturally, this enthusiasm from fans for the Nintendo title makes it clear that New Horizons is still quite popular and fun to play, even in 2022.

