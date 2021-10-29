Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update - Return of Brewster and the Roost, fence customization, new villagers and more

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update is a week away and many features are coming with it. It will be released on November 5, and the anticipation of what is being called "the Roost update" is at an all-time high.

The amount of content in this free update rivals that of an entire new game. As such, there are tons of things for Animal Crossing players to get excited about. Here's everything that's coming in the final major update to New Horizons.

All features coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

Brewster and the Roost

Brewster and the Roost are finally returning. They'll be stationed in the bottom floor of the museum and will, as expected, sell coffee. Players and villagers can visit and spend time together here.

Island ordinances

Island ordinances, which were featured rather prominently in New Leaf, are making their return to the Animal Crossing franchise. Players will be able to adjust the waking and sleeping time of villagers (and open and close times of businesses).

They will also be capable of adjusting the economy, the island appearance and more.

Fence customization

One of the more underrated aspects of the Animal Crossing 2.0 update is fence customization. Players have been asking for this for a long time and it's finally being added.

No longer will players have to struggle or settle for the fence type that was available. Now, they can fully customize just about everything on their island.

Returning villagers

Along with Brewster, many other villagers will be making their returns and returning to their original Animal Crossing roles. Katrina, Kapp'n, Tortimer, Sahara, Kicks and more will all be returning on November 5.

New shops

The majority of the returning villagers will be receiving shops, but several existing villagers will also be getting shops. Harv's Island is going to become the shopping center of New Horizons and will have eight new shops, including ones for Katrina, Sahara, Leif and more.

New villagers

Alongside the villagers making their returns, there will be a few brand new villagers making their franchise debuts. Villagers like Sasha, the brand new bunny villager, will be joining the game for the first time.

Gyroids

Gyroids, the lovable, unique furniture items, will also be making their return to New Horizons. Gyroids will be dug up and pieced together and can come in all different kinds.

Home upgrades

Nook's Cranny and Resident Services will now offer many more customization options for homes. Players will have a lot more flooring and wall options as well as the potential to remodel the exterior, too.

KK Slider songs

KK Slider, everyone's favorite singing dog, will be getting 12 new songs in the update. Animal Crossing players can also get a music player to play his songs from their homes.

Paid DLC

The first-ever paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, titled 'Happy Home Paradise', is also coming out on November 5. This will give players the opportunity to design new vacation homes for villagers, earn a brand new currency, remodel villager houses on their island and so much more. It will retail for $30 USD.

