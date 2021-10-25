Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update will introduce new DLC currency and items

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update is poised to be one of the biggest updates to the game in recent memory. There are going to be new villagers, new buildings, new gameplay mechanics, new items and the first-ever paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Within that DLC, there will be tons of fresh items and more.

A good bit of the content that was announced with the update will be a part of the Happy Home Paradise DLC, making it an enticing option for Animal Crossing players. Part of that content is a brand new currency that will be used on the Happy Home Paradise island. Here's what players need to know about it.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise introduces new Poki currency

On the Happy Home Paradise Island, players will find the main office in which Lottie and her crew are. They wait here for players to come and take up a project with them. That's not the only function of that building, though. Aside from just the office, this building will serve as another store.

Dan's Nintendo Feed 🍂 @TheNintendoFeed In #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, there’s a new currency that is used on the new island known as Poki. Use Poki to purchase exclusive items that can only be found during this DLC Adventure. #ACNH Happy Home Paradise DLC hits Nintendo Switch on November 5! In #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, there’s a new currency that is used on the new island known as Poki. Use Poki to purchase exclusive items that can only be found during this DLC Adventure. #ACNH Happy Home Paradise DLC hits Nintendo Switch on November 5! https://t.co/JtzrPwivvX

This new store is rumored to have new and rare items for sale in it, but there's a catch. The items in this building aren't for sale for bells, but for a brand new currency called Poki currency. These will more than likely include new furniture items and other decorative items for the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

The shop will have an inventory of six total items, but those items will refresh every day. The shop will always sell the souvenir chocolates, which are used to invite villagers to the Happy Home Paradise island. Other than that, it appears all items will be cyclical.

Players will be able to earn Poki, the brand new currency, by completing designs for Lottie. The new Animal Crossing gameplay mechanic won't be a free activity, but more of a job that Lottie will pay Poki for. It seems relatively easy to get the Poki, so buying all the new items shouldn't be too difficult.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The DLC introduces Poki, a brand new currency. (Image via Nintendo)

For all this and more, the Animal Crossing DLC will be available starting October 29 for pre-order. The update and all the DLC content go live on November 5.

Edited by Danyal Arabi