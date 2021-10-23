Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update to reportedly add over 300 new items

Animal Crossing is getting a huge update in the coming weeks. There's going to be a ton of new additions, but one part of the 2.0 update that's getting slightly overlooked is all the new items.

Everyone is (justifiably) focused on the additions of Brewster, the Roost, Gyroids, island ordinances and the many other additions coming along with them, but there's a lot more to the update than that.

With the upcoming update, there will reportedly be over 300 new items added to the game. Many of them will be brand new, while others are returning for recurring events like Turkey Day.

Best new items coming in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Kitchen items

The update will reportedly bring several new kitchen items, including a Stonework cooking table. Since the cooking is going to be expanded, more kitchen items are necessary. A kettle and a cauldron also appear to be coming alongside the update, so the kitchen is about to get more detailed in Animal Crossing.

Food

Since cooking is getting revitalized, there will also be new food items that can be eaten or displayed. There appears to be a drink, chips, cookies, soups and stews that can be crafted. These are brand new, but there will also likely be food items returning for Turkey Day and other events.

Turkey Day will bring in so many new food options. Image via Nintendo

Fencing

The addition of new types of fencing has been heavily requested by Animal Crossing players over the course of the game's life. Now, with the 2.0 update, they're finally getting several new fence options which will make a ton of fans happy.

Flooring

There will be several new flooring options coming in the update as well. Animal Crossing players will now have even more control over how their home looks, and that's a big addition to the game. Flooring has been barely customizable, but it seems like that is finally going to change. Sahara is also getting a shop, which will likely add several options.

Gardening Furniture

There will also be a few new gardening storage furniture items, like a showcase for flowers and a place for hanging plants to be displayed. This will help players customize their garden and show off their plants even more.

