Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update reveals new lighting and soundscape techniques

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct revealed a ton of new features. Returning villagers, the Roost, island ordinances, paid DLC and even more customization options were all shown in the Direct, making this one of the biggest updates to the game in recent memory.

There's enough free content that it could be considered an entirely new game. However, it seems that there's even more coming in the update than what was previously glossed over.

Now revealed are a few more features involving new lighting and soundscape techniques. Here's what players need to know about these features coming in the 2.0 update.

New lighting and soundscapes discovered for Animal Crossing 2.0

One of the most overlooked additions from the showcase is that players can now hang items from the ceiling. Chandeliers, lights and more can all hang down from the ceiling, which fits right into the new lighting techniques.

Animal Crossing players can get ceiling lights and place them strategically to shine light on someone or something.

There are also new color variations for the lighting, giving Animal Crossing players the opportunity to adjust the mood in a room with relative ease. Light can also be dimmed or brightened to give players complete control over the lighting in a room. The customization options have gotten a lot better with the 2.0 update.

Soundscapes have also been introduced with the update. These function as background noises for a room, so the mood can be controlled with sound as well as lighting. This will replace the game's standard background music with the tunes of a player's choice.

There are 14 different soundscape choices, including Ocean and Construction, which were shown in the trailer. The update gives players a lot more control over their designs and takes the setting even further. Players now have control over lighting and music, two things they weren't able to do as much before the update.

These features and more, including the new Happy Home Paradise DLC, will release on November 5.

