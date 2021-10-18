Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 leaves Twitter in flames

Nintendo recently revealed all the content they had planned for the Animal Crossing 2.0 update. This will be a huge update as it brings long-lost villagers back, reintroduces a fan favorite place, adds customization options, and introduces the first ever paid DLC for New Horizons. It was also officially announced that this update, 2.0, will be the final major update to the game.
After this update, which goes live in early November, there will be no more free content updates for the game, less than two years after the game was released. All of this has been huge news, leaving Twitter in flames.
Animal Crossing update sends Twitter into a frenzy
While this is ultimately the final major update, signaling that the end is drawing near, there are players who are really excited about it regardless. It's a bittersweet moment for the game, but they're focusing on the sweet part.
Another user pointed out that the content in this free update rivals that of an entire new game, yet it's all bundled into one free content update for the game.
The timing could be a little better for this user, though.
Another user who had pretty much given up on the game was drawn right back to it after seeing the news.
On the other hand, it might be too little too late for players. It's a huge update, but a lot of these additions could and should have been added long ago.
The new paid DLC is a huge talking point, but it's not necessarily a good thing, according to one user.
It's safe to say that this user is excited.
Even just a glimpse of what was to come was enough to get players to return to the game.
Animal Crossing certainly holds a special place in many players' hearts, and this update is definitely a cherry on top.
Pretty much every single detail in the update has been well-received by the player base.
Evidently, it's a pretty powerful update, to say the least. What's going to happen when it officially releases?
Time has now amusingly shifted into two groups, before the update and after it.
The face of the update, Brewster, is a welcome sight for many players.
Players who haven't played in a long time have been getting back into the game just to prepare for the upcoming update.
It's going to be a huge update for the game and players are more than excited for it.