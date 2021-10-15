Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct finally announces the return of Katrina, adds island ordinances

The Animal Crossing Direct has finally arrived, giving Animal Crossing players an in-depth look at everything that is coming to Animal Crossing; including an official date for the free update.

The update featured Roost and Brewster, and showed them both in an official capacity before springboarding into all the rest of the content that players were previously unaware of.

These new features include a new mystery island with Kapp'n, an update to Harv's island and more. Two of the biggest announcements that came out of the latest Nintendo showcase have to be the return of Katrina and the addition of new island ordinances.

Katrina, island ordinaces are coming in the next Animal Crossing update

Katrina has been a fan-favorite villager in the other games she's been present in. She is the only panther villager in the game's history, and was last seen in New Leaf as well as Pocket Camp; her arrival in New Horizons is a welcome sight.

Coming along with Katrina is her Fortune Shop, which had been a popular site for players in the previous games. Fortune, also known as Luck, will be returning and players can get their fortunes from Katrina for a small price. Additionally, this will have an effect on what they experience that day.

The other new addition is arguably just as big. In a surprise announcement, players will now be able to require their villagers to do certain things in order to live on an island. This will effectively function as a Homeowners Association and regulate life on the island. These involve beauty ordinances (to ensure all homes look good), and other options.

Ordinances are a brand new feature for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. (Image via Nintendo)

The ordinances include: Beautiful Island, Early Bird, Night Owl, and Bell Boom. Isabelle will help the players enforce this new standard of living. These ordinances will help players who want certain villagers to live on their islands, but can't keep their island looking good as a result. The ordinances will also help alter the sleep times of villagers.

Both of these updates are huge and are going to change the game. Katrina's glaring absence in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the addition of island ordinances is sure to be a successful move for the game.

Both of these new additions, as well as the rest of the update, will go live on November 5, 2021.

