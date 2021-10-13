Animal Crossing: New Horizons latest leak reveals new details about Brewster and the Roost

The Animal Crossing Direct is just two days away, and players are more anxious than ever to find out exactly what's coming in the next update. And a new leaked image is giving players a tease of what's to come. An Animal Crossing image from Nintendo appears to be highlighting something players can expect to see in the coming months.

The Roost and Brewster have both been confirmed, but everything else is mostly speculation. Whether or not Gyroids or any other requested addition will be a part of it is completely unknown right now.

October 15 at 10:00 AM. EST can't get here soon enough for Animal Crossing players.

New leaked image reveals details about the Animal Crossing update

The image, first pointed out by popular YouTube channel Crossing Channel, has circulated from a Nintendo still of the United Kingdom livestream. With the Animal Crossing Direct coming up in just two days, Nintendo wants to have their streams set up and ready to go so that when the feed is ready to broadcast, they can instantly get going.

In doing so, they may have inadvertently revealed details about the update.

The leaked image from the live stream shows Brewster working at the Roost (Image via Nintendo)

The image shows the layout and the placement of the Roost and the counter, as well as where Brewster will work and the entrance/exit. Brewster is a fan favorite villager and his absence has been disappointing to many players, so his return, with confirmation from this image, is a welcome sight.

Animal Crossing World 🐦☕ @ACWorldBlog Here's our first look at Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the left side, thanks to a wider The Roost shot used by some Nintendo channels today. Things are lookin' great here! #ACNH Here's our first look at Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the left side, thanks to a wider The Roost shot used by some Nintendo channels today. Things are lookin' great here! #ACNH https://t.co/omywpXz6l2

Both Brewster and the Roost look slightly different than in years past, though that could be largely due to the low quality of the image. It was only intended to be a small teaser for the Roost, rather than anything solid.

While this image is pleasing for Animal Crossing players, they're still waiting ever so patiently for October 15, so they can get all the details on the Roost. With 20 minutes of information, it's likely going to be chock full of features and maybe even some new gameplay. Either way, it will be a great day in the Animal Crossing world.

