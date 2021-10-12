Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Lottie rumored to arrive in the next update

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons currently has over 400 villagers on its roster, there is always room for more. The game is rumored to be receiving an influx of new villagers as there is a surplus of unassigned Amiibo cards.

New Horizons already has the largest number of villagers in any game in the franchise, but it seems that count will be getting even bigger.

One potential villager who could be making their way to Animal Crossing this year is Lottie, a fan favorite who played an important role in Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp.

Lottie potentially coming to Animal Crossing in new update

Lottie was the receptionist at Nook's Homes in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. She also helped train the players and talked them through the process of preparing a villager's house. She arrived at the project's location and let the player choose the site and layout.

Her addition in New Horizons probably means a slight gameplay tweak, since the game has been out for over a year and villagers have been traveling across the islands without her. Still, her addition would be a huge factor.

First noted by popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori, data miners uncovered code that indicates the return of Lottie. An update earlier this year changed her in-game parameters, giving players hope of her finally joining the villagers' roster. Additionally, the music during the player's conversations with her was also updated.

Lottie is an important character in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. (Image via Nintendo)

To take it a step further, the same events happened for the Sanrio villagers before their addition to the game. Plus, data miners haven't been that wrong in their leaks. Their prediction of the Roost and Brewster's arrival has proved to be true, as they're part of the next update.

However, nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo. The company will probably remain tight-lipped until 15 October 2021. Notably, Animal Crossing Direct is scheduled to be held on that date.

The event will probably confirm the addition of Lottie along with other features coming in the Roost update in November.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul