Who is Fauna in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Each Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager like Fauna has a personality, role, and benefit on a players' island. Some provide players with goods or services, like Redd and his art, and others simply maintain the island and its businesses, like Tom Nook or Isabelle. Each villager brings something unique to the table, which makes certain ones highly sought after.

There are over 400 villagers in Animal Crossing. From Luna to Ribbot, some are more desirable than others. That is definitely subjective, so it's important to know about different villagers before inviting them to live on an island.

Here's what players need to know about Fauna.

Complete guide to Fauna in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fauna is a normal deer villager that debuted in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Her Japanese name is Doremi, which is a reference to the 'doe re mi fa so la ti da' singing technique. Her English name references a fawn, of which she is.

Fauna has the nature hobby, which means that she will get distracted by insects while walking around. She will be more likely to stop and sniff and tend to the flowers, go fishing, gather logs, sit underneath trees and do other outdoorsy activities.

Fauna is one of the friendliest villagers players can get on their island (Image via Nintendo)

Fauna is a brown deer villager with ruddy cheeks, a dark nose, and pink on the interior of her ears. She has circular, black eyes that have white accents in the center and two eyelashes at the bottom. She also has bright yellow hooves on her feet. Her birthday is March 26.

Fauna has a normal personality, which means that she frequently acts friendly towards the player. It also means that she will generally get along well with the following personality types:

Lazy

Peppy

Smug

Snooty

Normal

On the other hand, Fauna may conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers. Normal villagers like Fauna will usually wake up at about 6:00 AM and are easier to befriend than most other villagers.

