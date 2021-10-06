Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct date, time, official announcement, and more

Following the huge tease that Animal Crossing was getting the Roost back, players have been anxiously waiting for any bit of information they can get their hands on.

Nintendo assured them that more information was coming in an October Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, but nothing beyond that. No date was set for the highly anticipated event. Now, Nintendo has finally revealed the official date and players could not be happier.

Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct

In a tweet from the official Animal Crossing account, Nintendo announced that on October 15 at 10 a.m. EST, Nintendo will go live for about 20 minutes to share information regarding the next Animal Crossing update. Aside from that, not much is known about it, but here's what has been shared with the public.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

The [Announcement]The #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH [Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH https://t.co/gc7rfFoxpk

The update is scheduled for November, so players won't have to wait very long to download it. It's also free, so Animal Crossing hasn't gone into the microtransaction-filled DLC world just yet.

The update will feature the Roost and more than likely Brewster, but there will most probably be a lot of features that players aren't expecting. Ironically, Brewster's birthday is October 15, lending even more credence to the idea that he will be coming to New Horizons.

Brewster will likely be officially announced at the upcoming Animal Crossing Direct. (Image via Nintendo)

There's plenty to go over in the Direct, even just with the Roost and Brewster additions, but 20 minutes is a long time, so players can expect a lot more than just those two to be announced. Quality of life updates, new villagers, Gyroids, Amiibo cards and more are all very possible. Regardless, Animal Crossing players are more than happy to get a date for the Direct.

Also Read

Despite the fact that it's purely an informational date, players are counting down the days to October 15 already.

After so long without very much information regarding the game at all, players are both relieved and excited to learn that Nintendo hasn't forgotten about their favorite game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi