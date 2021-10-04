Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be getting new villagers in November update

By now, most Animal Crossing players may have already heard about the new update coming soon. The Roost, and presumably Brewster and possibly Gyroids, are returning in the next update. An official look at the update with more details may be arriving very soon. However, there have been a few more announcements that haven't received quite the publicity that the Roost update has.

One of them is the announcement of a new series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. Series 5 will be released soon, and this could very well mean new villagers coming to New Horizons. Here's what players can expect moving forward.

Isabelle @animalcrossing #AnimalCrossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming soon. Details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time. #AnimalCrossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming soon. Details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time. https://t.co/loXULgQTvj

New Amiibo cards may mean new Animal Crossing villagers

There are currently four series of Amiibo cards for Animal Crossing, with many of them dedicated to allowing players to control which villagers come to their island to stay. However, data miners have uncovered that there are over 100 unassigned Amiibo cards in the update files.

Series 5 Amiibo cards are coming soon and could bring in some big changes (Image via Nintendo)

This means that the plan for New Horizons is to release a lot more Amiibo cards, but the numbers don't quite add up. Including the first four series of Amiibo cards, there aren't 100 villagers without Amiibo cards in Animal Crossing. Amiibo cards can serve other purposes, but that's still way too many leftover unassigned cards.

More than likely, this means that new villagers will be arriving to the game and will have Amiibo cards eventually. There are way too many unassigned Amiibo cards for them to not have anything new planned out. This may not necessarily end up being the introduction of new villagers, but that seems to be the most likely outcome.

Sunrise @SunriseTaur A possibility of new Animal Crossing Villagers? If so, please bring back Tarou!!! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons A possibility of new Animal Crossing Villagers? If so, please bring back Tarou!!!#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons https://t.co/J89PFqoGIt

There are already about 400 villagers in Animal Crossing, but it's obviously better to have even more. Players are always looking for new additions to the game, and a new set of villagers would more than likely be a welcome addition. Villagers make the game fun, so new and exciting ones would certainly improve the game, even if it's just in the short term.

