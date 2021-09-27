Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update: Highly anticipated features listed

The Roost update to Animal Crossing is set to be a huge one for multiple reasons. For starters, it's going to be the most substantial update in quite some time, something many players were begging Nintendo for. Additionally, it's going to bring back some key parts of the franchise that have been strangely absent. It may also bring in some other features that players might be glossing over due to the fact that Brewster is returning after all these years.

Potential features in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Nintendo is set to host an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Nintendo Direct in October to give more details about the upcoming update. All players have to go off of right now is a short teaser claiming that the Roost will be in the museum and open 24/7. However, there's sure to be a lot more to come than just that. Many of these were first pointed out by Crossing Channel, a popular Animal Crossing YouTuber.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Tune in for a livestreamed [Announcement]Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. [Announcement]

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. https://t.co/IXuZtR1fkh

Brewster and Gyroids

With the Roost being officially confirmed, it's nearly impossible that Brewster doesn't come with it. After all, Brewster has been tied to the Roost for a long time. If both Brewster and the Roost are set to return, then it's very likely (not confirmed) that Gyroids will, too. Brewster loves Gyroids and has had them in the Roost several times.

Nook's Cranny Upgrade

There's not much indicating that a Nook's Cranny upgrade is coming. There's no underlying code or anything added into the game that could be evidence of it, but it is the perfect time to do so. Nook's Cranny is long overdue for an upgrade, and now is the perfect time to add something in to spice it up. Animal Crossing players use Nook's Cranny every day, so it's time to mix it up.

Quality of Life

Players have been asking for an Animal Crossing quality of life update for a long time. The game has gotten somewhat stagnant, though the Roost should help with that issue. Bulk crafting or other new additions would be well received by the community. There are tons of other additions, like fence customization, that could go a long way and Nintendo knows that.

Fences in New Horizons don't allow for much creativity. Image via Nintendo

Also Read

Vegetables

With Turkey Day coming very soon, now is a good time to add more food options, and especially those that players can grow and farm themselves (in keeping with some traditional Thanksgiving foods). This would give Animal Crossing players more to do on their islands, too.

Edited by Danyal Arabi