All features to expect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Roost update

In the most recent Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing finally got the update announcement that many have been waiting for. The teaser briefly showed the Roost in the museum, but not much more.

Players are awaiting the official announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct along with the update, which should be arriving in November.

Before that, though, here are the features expected to arrive in the Roost update. Many of these were first pointed out by popular YouTuber Crossing Channel.

Animal Crossing features to expect in the Roost update

Naturally, players can expect Brewster and the Roost. The two have been pretty much inseparable since they debuted and it's pretty difficult to introduce one without the other.

Someone has to run the Roost, so Brewster is more than likely to come with it.

🎃Gloomy Fish🎃 @GloomyFish2

#ACNH #AnimalCrossing Wouldn't it be funny if after the ACNH update we get the roost and Brewster has been replaced with a self-service coffee machine? Wouldn't it be funny if after the ACNH update we get the roost and Brewster has been replaced with a self-service coffee machine?

#ACNH #AnimalCrossing

If Brewster does arrive, players can expect a friendship mechanic to be in play. In older Animal Crossing games, Brewster and the players would build up a relationship and eventually unlock new items.

New Horizons uses the same mechanic with Sable. Players can enhance the relationship by buying coffee from Brewster, but only once a day.

Befriending Sable could unlock new items, and may be the same for Brewster. (Image via Nintendo)

In New Leaf, Animal Crossing players could befriend Brewster to the point of getting a job at the Roost. It's unclear if that's in the works for New Horizons, but it would certainly make a lot of sense.

Interestingly, this was seen as a minigame in New Leaf where players would make unique orders and get rewards based on their performances.

Also Read

Another potential addition is the special villagers. In previous iterations, players could only interact with certain special villagers who would come to the Roost for coffee. This is quite a plausible addition and would be a great way to introduce villagers who haven't arrived yet.

New dialog, related to the Roost, is likely to be added as well. Villagers will probably be able to talk about both Brewster and the Roost in their conversations with players after the update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul