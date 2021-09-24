Brewster and the Roost finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Brewster will finally return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as stated by Nintendo at the recently concluded Nintendo Direct.

After months of countless leaks and rumors, Nintendo has finally announced an update for the fifth entry in the long-running franchise.

Sadly, developers fell short of explaining what the update would bring to the table. However, Nintendo has confirmed that it will share more details about the update during a Direct in October, which will cater to Animal Crossing fans.

Nintendo announced the arrival of Roost via a 30-second trailer. The trailer highlights an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player interacting with what will be the entry to the Roost. More importantly, the trailer iterates how the Roost will be accessible 24/7.

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. https://t.co/IXuZtR1fkh

Keeping aside the brevity of the trailer, it was enough for Animal Crossing patrons, who have been waiting for Brewster and the Roost for what feels like an eternity now.

Brewster and the Roost are nearly inseparable, so Nintendo will likely not add one without the other.

As already mentioned, players will have to wait until October to get more details about the new update. Be that as it may, their patience has finally paid off.

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons update will add more content to the game

After a disappointing summer, some veterans of the game have stopped playing it, blaming Nintendo for a lack of focus on what is one of the best-selling Switch titles ever.

Although update 1.11.0 added several new elements to the game, it wasn't enough to satisfy the needs of ardent followers of the title.

The update in October may throw more light on events, including Halloween, Turkey Day and their corresponding items.

According to recent rumors, an update to add new items to Toy Day and New Year's Day will come out later this year. While it might turn out to be nothing more than a pipe dream, it is possible that Nintendo might announce its plan for the aforementioned events as well.

