Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Rumors, features, history and more

Gyroids have long been a staple of the Animal Crossing franchise. Their absence from New Horizons has been curious, to say the least, but it seems as if that absence is potentially coming to an end very soon. Gyroids have been a fan favorite and have been one of the most requested additions by players.

With a new update coming in November, players are expecting and hoping for the furniture item to make its way into the latest entry in the franchise. Here's everything so far about the potential addition of Gyroids in New Horizons.

A complete guide to Gyroids in Animal Crossing

Gyroids have been in the vast majority of Animal Crossing titles. They've been notably absent from New Horizons, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they're a staple of the Animal Crossing franchise. They've been a fan favorite item and many players are patiently awaiting their arrival.

They may not be waiting much longer. Files were uncovered by data miners that indicate that Gyroids could be coming to the game, but it's much less concrete than the other rumors like Brewster and the Roost (which has now been confirmed).

The Roost was announced in a short teaser at the Nintendo Direct. (Image via Nintendo)

Regardless, if the Roost is coming, then Brewster is also coming, though he wasn't directly featured in the short Nintendo Direct teaser. And if Brewster and the Roost are both coming, then there's almost no way Gyroids also don't get added. Gyroids were a big part of the Roost in previous games and Brewster has always been a huge fan of them, as he even had a series of Gyroids modeled after him.

Gyroids are collectible furniture items, and will more than likely remain the same if they arrive in New Horizons. They're great for decoration and can really help theme an island or room for Animal Crossing players. They're a great part of the franchise and it's been lamented by many players that it wasn't included in New Horizons.

Also Read

The Animal Crossing Direct will confirm all the features coming in the next update, so players only need to wait three more days to find out if they are or aren't coming.

Edited by Danyal Arabi