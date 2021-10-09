Nook's Cranny rumored to get a new update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nook's Cranny is a staple of the Animal Crossing franchise. It's the most popular place in the game, as it is the most necessary for buying most items and other activities within the world of New Horizons.

With the Roost update coming soon, there's likely to be a lot more than just the Roost being added. An update to Nook's Cranny is extremely likely.

Isabelle @animalcrossing Happy October, everyone! Are you as excited for Halloween as I am? Keep an eye out for candy in Nook's Cranny all month long, and use pumpkin starts from Leif's stall for this year's crop. I hope you have fun getting into the spirit! Happy October, everyone! Are you as excited for Halloween as I am? Keep an eye out for candy in Nook's Cranny all month long, and use pumpkin starts from Leif's stall for this year's crop. I hope you have fun getting into the spirit! https://t.co/RkPZSpe6C4

In previous iterations of Animal Crossing, Nook's Cranny has had more than a few building updates and has undergone some significant changes. The New Horizons version has yet to experience that level of upgrade, which makes it all the more likely to happen.

Next Animal Crossing update rumored to involve Nook's Cranny

There have been two upgrades to Nook's Cranny since New Horizons released, but not in the same way. It begins as Resident Services, then is unlocked as Nook's Cranny and then later given a bigger building. However, this isn't an update to the game, rather the progress made by the player. An update to the game that involves Nook's Cranny is more than likely coming soon.

Each update to Nook's Cranny fills a certain amount of space and there's still space available to make the building itself bigger, making a size increase pretty likely. Leif, a fan favorite villager, is a popular choice to join the newly updated Nook's Cranny. In New Leaf, the same thing eventually happened.

Leif could be joining Nook's Cranny in a potential update (Image via Nintendo)

Leif is currently an island visitor and has his own shop, but in Animal Crossing: New Leaf his shop was eventually absorbed into Nook's Cranny, making him a permanent resident of the updated shop.

The same could very well happen this time around, as it would make Leif a lot easier to find and provide a good excuse for updating Nook's Cranny.

This is all just speculation at this point. Nintendo recently revealed the official date and time for Animal Crossing Direct to be October 15 at 10:00 AM EST. Everything until that date is purely speculative, no matter how likely it is.

On that date, 20 minutes of information about the update will stream, revealing everything that Nintendo is planning alongside the Roost in the next Animal Crossing update. Players will simply have to wait until then to know exactly what's coming in November.

