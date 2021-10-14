From Turkey Day to Brewster and the Roost: Everything coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

Each month in Animal Crossing is huge, as new seasonal items, new critters and new events arrive every time the calendar flips over. This time, however, the calendar change is going to be huge. Looking at everything planned for it, November could be one of the biggest months for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ever. Here are the biggest changes coming to the Nintendo title next month.
Everything coming in November for Animal Crossing
Turkey Day
Turkey Day is arguably one of the biggest seasonal events in Animal Crossing. The Nintendo version of Thanksgiving Day is one that a lot of players look forward to and if that were the only change coming to November, then it would still be a big month for players. Turkey Day has new items, new recipes and a really great event to cap it all off.
Brewster and the Roost
More information will be available on October 15, but for now it has been confirmed Brewster and the Roost are coming to the game in November. The date isn't officially set, but the month of November is set in stone, so two staples of the franchise that were sadly missing from New Horizons are finally coming home.
Players have been waiting for those two for a long time, and the wait is almost over. There's certain to be a whole lot more coming as well, but that information hasn't been confirmed just yet. The Animal Crossing Direct will provide more insight.
New critters
As with every month, critters will be coming and going as well. Here's what players can expect to arrive in November:
- Bitterling- 900 bells
- Blowfish- 5,000 bells
- Tuna- 7,000 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Football fish- 2,500 bells
- Damselfy- 500 bells
- Mole cricket- 500 bells
- Tarantula- 8,000 bells
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Red King crab- 8,000 bells
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Sea Pig- 10,000 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
With all these content additions arriving in November, it's poised to be an incredible month for Animal Crossing players.