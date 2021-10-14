From Turkey Day to Brewster and the Roost: Everything coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

Each month in Animal Crossing is huge, as new seasonal items, new critters and new events arrive every time the calendar flips over. This time, however, the calendar change is going to be huge. Looking at everything planned for it, November could be one of the biggest months for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ever. Here are the biggest changes coming to the Nintendo title next month.

Everything coming in November for Animal Crossing

Turkey Day

Turkey Day is arguably one of the biggest seasonal events in Animal Crossing. The Nintendo version of Thanksgiving Day is one that a lot of players look forward to and if that were the only change coming to November, then it would still be a big month for players. Turkey Day has new items, new recipes and a really great event to cap it all off.

Isabelle @animalcrossing I hope everyone had a fun Turkey Day yesterday! Just in case you missed out, Turkey Day–themed items are on sale in the seasonal corner at Nook's Cranny through the end of the month. There's still time to get into the spirit of the season, so I hope you check them out. Take care! I hope everyone had a fun Turkey Day yesterday! Just in case you missed out, Turkey Day–themed items are on sale in the seasonal corner at Nook's Cranny through the end of the month. There's still time to get into the spirit of the season, so I hope you check them out. Take care! https://t.co/LparRaamNJ

Brewster and the Roost

More information will be available on October 15, but for now it has been confirmed Brewster and the Roost are coming to the game in November. The date isn't officially set, but the month of November is set in stone, so two staples of the franchise that were sadly missing from New Horizons are finally coming home.

Players have been waiting for those two for a long time, and the wait is almost over. There's certain to be a whole lot more coming as well, but that information hasn't been confirmed just yet. The Animal Crossing Direct will provide more insight.

The Roost is coming in November, which is a welcome sight. (Image via Nintendo)

New critters

As with every month, critters will be coming and going as well. Here's what players can expect to arrive in November:

Also Read

Bitterling- 900 bells

Blowfish- 5,000 bells

Tuna- 7,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Football fish- 2,500 bells

Damselfy- 500 bells

Mole cricket- 500 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells

Red King crab- 8,000 bells

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Sea Pig- 10,000 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

With all these content additions arriving in November, it's poised to be an incredible month for Animal Crossing players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi