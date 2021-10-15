Predictions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct is just one day away and players are anxiously waiting to find out what features will arrive alongside Brewster and the Roost.

Other than those two, nothing has been confirmed. With 20 minutes of information scheduled for the livestream, there will certainly be a lot of announcements regarding new features and more. Here are some good predictions for the upcoming showcase.

What can players expect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct

Gameplay footage

It's a safe prediction, but there's almost certain to be new gameplay footage of the Roost, Brewster and probably any other new additions. If new villagers are being added, they'll be shown in-game, too.

In 20 minutes, there will be a few tasked with displaying these new additions, especially the Roost and Brewster.

Brief gameplay was shown in the teaser at the September Direct. (Image via Nintendo)

Gyroids

With both Brewster and the Roost confirmed, this makes the return of Gyroids even more likely. There's been no official word, but this is a pretty safe prediction as well.

The three have been linked together in the past, so it would make total sense to bring them all into the game. They've all been staples of the franchise yet absent in New Horizons, so Nintendo will probably kill three birds with one stone here.

Lottie

Lottie, a fan favorite Animal Crossing villager, has been absent from the game as well. Her role would be different given that she controlled house layouts and other related areas in the previous games.

However, her arrival seems increasingly likely. The code in the game was updated involving Lottie, so it's another good prediction as Brewster and the Roost had similar code updates before they were confirmed.

Nook's Cranny

Nook's Cranny is more than due for an upgrade, and there's still space on the plot of land it occupies. In previous games, Nook's Cranny got updated several different times, so the next one already seems long overdue.

New villagers

Also Read

There are hundreds of unassigned Amiibo cards in the game. Now, along with the release of Series 5, there figures to be a lot of new things assigned to those cards. However, there aren't enough villagers in the game. This issue could predictably be resolved in the latest update.

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct will stream on Twitter as well as YouTube, on 15 October 2021 at 10.00am EST.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul