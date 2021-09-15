3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall changes revealed 

September is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players in the Northern Hemisphere. Fall is a glorious time for Animal Crossing patrons. It's a time during which heaps of simultaneous changes take place on the island.

From foliage to critters and events, there's a lot to look forward to. As is customary, a new month and the beginning of a new season bring in new events, corresponding items, and even new crafting materials to the game.

The following is a list of changes that are currently taking place on your Animal Crossing island.

Changes taking place in September in Animal Crossing

1) Changes in scenery

Changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are rather gradual, including changes in scenery. Bushes, leaves, and trees will start changing their color to a lighter shade of green before they finally turn to a vibrant shade of orange.

Sadly, this change in color won't happen until November, but the transition is absolutely mesmerizing.

Tea Olive Bushes will be available in fall (Image via Animal Crossing world)

More importantly, players will bid a sad farewell to Hibiscus bushes. On a happier note, Tea Olive Bushes will fill the void, lasting until the month of November.

2) New crafting items

Similar to every other season, fall too has its fair share of limited-time crafting items. Available from September 1st, pine cones and acorns are available for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Players can get pine cones and acorns by shaking trees (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players simply need to shake trees in order to get these items. Once that's done, they can be used to craft several other items for which DIY recipes come in handy. These can either be grabbed by shooting down balloons that hover over your island or by trading with other players via Nookazon.

Pumpkins will be added to the list as soon as the calendar changes to October. These will come in handy to craft Halloween-themed items.

Mushrooms are available in November (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Other than that, players will be able to spot mushrooms in November. These can either be used to craft an array of items, or can easily be sold for a hefty profit.

3) Seasonal events

Moon-Viewing Day has already begun with Dango, Moon Cakes, and Moon Rugs already being available. Along with that, players can also get the Songpyeon, a decorative food item characteristic of the Korean festival of Chuseok.

Players can grow pumpkins during October (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Also Read

Apart from these, fall has a stunning collection of events, including Halloween and Turkey Day. As already mentioned, players will be able to plant pumpkins and use them to craft seasonal items.

On the flip side, during Turkey Day, which takes place in November, players will have to craft dishes for the villagers that reside on the Animal Crossing island.

Edited by Danyal Arabi