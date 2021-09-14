Celebrate Moon-Viewing Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with limited-time items 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently celebrating the Mid-Asian festival known as Moon Viewing Day in East Asia.

The event began on September 12th and will conclude on the 21st. Nintendo has added several new items that are up for grabs, including the moon rug and other corresponding items available for a short time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can get Dango and Moon cakes, along with the Moon Rug, to celebrate the Japanese Moon Viewing Day

At the same time, patrons of the game will also celebrate the Chuseok holiday, which is essentially a Korean harvest festival. The entire family shares a feast similar to Thanksgiving in other nations.

Songpyeon is a brand new seasonal item added to the game for players to celebrate the festival in full spirit.

Dango, Moon cakes, and moon rug are limited-time items for the Moon Viewing Day (Image via Animal Crossing world)

All the aforementioned items can be purchased from Nook's Shopping menu for 1,100 bells. On the flip side, the moon rug is available for 2,000 bells, with the grape harvest backpack costing 800 bells only.

Other Fall changes to look forward to in Animal Crossing

Fall has begun, which marks the end of a glorious summer in Animal Crossing. The island is undergoing a lot of changes right now. However, the first change will be the shift in color of the flora of the island. Green leaves and bushes will turn to a lighter shade of green before taking the vibrant orange color.

The orange theme will serve as the perfect pedestal for the Halloween event, expected to be announced sometime in October.

Moon rug costs 2,000 bells (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players will be able to use pumpkins as decorative items. These decorative items will also enable players to craft limited-time Halloween items using rare seasonal DIY recipes.

Besides that, rumors suggest that a Nintendo Direct is on the horizon and announced in the coming days.

The foliage on your island will undergo a massive change in the coming days (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Nintendo has held a Direct to talk about the title under its banner every year since September 2020, an exception for obvious reasons.

Also Read

According to data miners, Nintendo might announce the arrival of Brewster and the Roost, along with other content updates, which have been teased on numerous occasions.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Srijan Sen