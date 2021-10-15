All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 Amiibo cards that were announced

Long before Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct aired, players knew a new round of Amiibo cards was coming. At September's Nintendo Direct, the latest series was announced alongside the Roost update; more information has come in through October's Direct just recently.

Series 5 has just been officially announced with all the new cards and a release date for them. There are still a lot of unassigned Amiibo cards, but several new ones have been announced. Here's what players need to know about the new additions.

All new Amiibo cards for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

November 5, which is the official date for the free content update as well as the paid DLC, will be the official release date for Series 5 of the Amiibo cards. These cards can be used to invite villagers to an island, among other things.

Following the update, players will also be able to invite villagers to the Roost for a coffee break, and may even bring others along with them.

Nintendo AU NZ @NintendoAUNZ Series 5 of the Animal Crossing #amiibo cards will also launch on 05/11. Use them, along with other Animal Crossing amiibo cards, to invite characters to your island or to be clients in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons – Happy Home Paradise! Series 5 of the Animal Crossing #amiibo cards will also launch on 05/11. Use them, along with other Animal Crossing amiibo cards, to invite characters to your island or to be clients in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons – Happy Home Paradise! https://t.co/WsaeTfK6Gl

The fifth Amiibo card series will only have a total of 48 cards, which is significantly less than the 100 that the prior series had. Only 34 have been officially announced so far, with the following names confirmed to arrive on November 5:

Tom Nook

Orville

Wilbur

C.J.

Flick

Daisy Mae

Harvey

Wisp

Niko

Wardell

Sherb

Megan

Dom

Audie

Cyd

Judy

Raymond

Raymond is one of the most popular villagers and will finally be given an Amiibo card.(Image via Nintendo)

Reneigh

Sasha

Ione

Tiansheng

Shino

Marlo

Petri

Cephalobot

Quinn

quinn 🦇✨ @semataries IM SCREAMING AT THE ANIMAL CROSSING DIRECT??? AND THERES A VILLAGER NAMED QUINN OMG IM SCREAMING AT THE ANIMAL CROSSING DIRECT??? AND THERES A VILLAGER NAMED QUINN OMG

Chadwick

Zoe

Ace

Rio

Frett

Azalea

Roswell

Faith

The remaining 14 cards are yet to be announced; expected to happen in the coming days. These Amiibo cards will become available in stores starting November 5, when the free content update for Animal Crossing goes live.

Series 5 is not going to be the final series of cards to be released, as there are still hundreds of unassigned Amiibo card IDs at Nintendo's disposal.

The pack of cards usually retails for around $20 USD, though the price ultimately depends on the retailer. The Amiibo cards will be available online as well, for players who prefer to shop online.

