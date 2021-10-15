Animal Crossing: New Horizons announces first paid DLC 

Animal Crossing streamed the New Horizons Direct today and it was full of huge announcements. Several game-changing features were announced in the 20 minute stream, including Katrina, Gyroids and new K.K. Slider songs.

While this showcase was centered around the free content update coming on November 5, one of the biggest announcements isn't going to be free.

Nintendo had yet to release a paid New Horizons DLC. Almost every game it has out for Nintendo Switch right now has DLC, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons hadn't crossed that threshold yet. Well, now it has.

Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC

The return of Lottie, a villager most prominently known for her role in Happy Home Designer, had been rumored for New Horizons; based on a few changes to the game's code that were found in the in-game files recently. Most people did not expect her to arrive with Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, though.

Lottie is a huge addition to the game and she comes with the new DLC. Image via Nintendo

The Happy Home Paradise DLC will become available the same day as the free content update, which is confirmed to be released on November 5. Pre-orders will begin as early as October 29.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for [Announcement]Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 [Announcement]

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 https://t.co/b7NS8lkTEt

With this new DLC, players will be able to design entire islands for villagers. These villagers will tell Lottie and the players what kind of island they want, and the players (with a team) will have the opportunity to design it.

The DLC is a huge addition to the game for a few reasons. First, Lottie's return is huge as she was one of the more popular villagers that hadn't played a role in New Horizons yet. Second, this is the first DLC for Animal Crossing, but it won't be the last. Crossing this threshold has changed the entire future of the game.

Also Read

Third, players may not be able to own their own secondary islands, but they can customize them for others, which is something many players have been asking for. The Happy Home Paradise DLC is sure to be a massive hit and can easily become a best-seller for Nintendo.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan