How ordinances will affect your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct has revealed a lot about the upcoming update, set to be officially released on 5 November 2021. There will be tons of familiar faces, places and items returning, including Brewster and the Roost, Katrina, Tortimer and more.

On the other hand, there are several new additions that have very rarely been seen in Animal Crossing. One of those is the latest island ordinances feature.

Players don't yet have island ordinances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it's a relatively new addition. Here's how it will affect an island.

How island ordinances will work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This has been confirmed by Nintendo as the final major update for New Horizons. It signifies the end of an era in Animal Crossing, but they are going out on a high note.

This update has content that rivals that of an entire new game and it's all free (not even counting all the new additions in the paid Happy Home Paradise DLC).

The first paid DLC will also be arriving November 5. (Image via Nintendo)

With the new update, there will be four ordinances that players can enact on their island. They are:

Early Bird Ordinance

Beautiful Island Ordinance

Night Owl Ordinance

Bell Boom Ordinance

All of these can be enacted with the help of Isabelle. The ordinances will be used to help further customize the game to suit an individual's playstyle.

The Early Bird ordinance allows shops to open earlier along with waking up villagers. This primarily affects the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny. Each villager personality will wake up around two hours earlier than usual.

The Beautiful Island ordinance affects the island's aesthetics. It will stop trash from spawning and eliminate cockroaches. Flowers will also stop wilting.

The Animal Crossing Night Owl ordinance makes shops and villagers active for longer periods of time. This also primarily affects the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny, making them stay open up to three hours later. Some villagers will even stay up almost all night.

The Bell Boom ordinance will increase the buy and sell prices of items to boost the economy. Selling prices will increase by 20 percent, making items much more valuable.

