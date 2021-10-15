Animal Crossing: New Horizons confirms Gyroids and house customization in new update

According to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct today, the game will receive two features that will definitely please players: Gyroids and house exterior customization.

Along with those features, the update will contain tons of new content. New villagers, the Roost and island ordinances, paid DLC and so much more has been confirmed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had been stagnant for a while, with no major updates, and barely any change to the game. Players were growing tired of waiting for a new substantial update. That's all in the past now, though. After Roost was confirmed, players knew they would finally receive a big update.

Animal Crossing players will be able to collect Gyroids and customize the exterior of their house

Following the update, which will go live on November 5, players will once again be able to collect Gyroids; a popular furniture item that had been strangely missing from New Horizons.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #ACNH What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. #AnimalCrossing What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/RRR26pJbwE

Players will be able to find Gyroid fragments, more frequently after rain, then plant and water them. They'll shortly grow into the Gyroids that players know and love. They will be able to make unique sounds which will certainly spice up the island's life.

Another big addition that will be used to spice up island life is the ability to change the exterior of a house. With the island ordinances, players can enforce beauty standards on the villager houses; now they'll also be able to customize their own houses as well.

Custom designs will also be available for interior wallpaper and flooring, taking the house customization in New Horizons to another level. Exterior options can be found at Resident Services, with Tom Nook in charge.

Tom Nook will now offer a lot more customization options for house exteriors. (Image via Nintendo)

Nook will also provide players with more new options if they visit and chat with him at Resident Services.

All of these features will go live at the same time, so Animal Crossing players should ensure they update the game as soon as it becomes available on November 5.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan