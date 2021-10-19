Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0- How to get, decorate, and use gyroids

Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally got the update that players had been begging for. The update will have several villagers returning, including Brewster, Tortimer, and Kapp'n. It is also slated to have several features arriving and returning like the first paid DLC as well as island ordinances and Gyroids.

Following the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing, which will go live on November 5, players will once again be able to collect Gyroids; a popular furniture item that had been strangely missing from New Horizons. It was definitely a strange creative choice to remove them from the game previously, but it is being remedied now.

Complete guide to Gyroids returning in Animal Crossing

Gyroids become a lot more frequent after rain and they are found in pieces. Once they are completely put together, players can then plant and water them. They'll shortly grow into the Gyroids that players have been missing since Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Gyroids make unique sounds and provide a unique decoration option for an island.

🌿🍄 Hanna 🍄🌿 @hannawainio I think these gyroids express my feelings about the animal crossing direct quite well! 😲 I think these gyroids express my feelings about the animal crossing direct quite well! 😲 https://t.co/HFSBOmdVHW

In New Leaf, Gyroids were items that could be found buried underground after rainy or snowy days. Three random Gyroids would spawn on these particular days. It won't be confirmed until the update officially drops, but it does seem very likely that Gyroids will function almost exactly the same as they did in the previous title.

Gyroids have also been considered as NPCs in the past and this might be the case again. They were teased in the Animal Crossing Direct on Harv's Island playing a similar role before ultimately being shown to return later on in the showcase.

Gyroids can be placed in most places, so decoration options are pretty much endless. They can be placed indoors or outdoors and can be used to fit an aesthetic perfectly.

Gyroids were most recently featured in New Leaf

There will be several different types of Gyroids, so finding the perfect one for you is definitely a possibility. In the past, there have been a total of 39 different kinds of Gyroids, and there may even be more coming in the upcoming New Horizons update.

