Turkey Day and mushrooming season - All Animal Crossing: New Horizons events coming in November

November is poised to be a huge month for Animal Crossing. There are new events, items, critters and the biggest update in the game's history. All of these features are just over a week away.

There are several events and dates that Animal Crossing players need to know for the upcoming month. Here's everything happening in November in New Horizons.

November will be essential for Animal Crossing fans

The first and most important date to know is 5 November 2021, as the update will go live on this day. Players will have access to DLC as well. Brewster, Katrina, Tortimer and all the returning villagers will begin showing up after that. Gyroids and new shops will also be available then.

The next important date to remember is 1 November 2021. That's the beginning of the month, but it also marks the beginning of mushrooming season. This is when mushrooms will begin appearing on the islands and subsequently, mushroom-centric crafting recipes will be up for grabs as well.

The season ends on 30 November 2021, so the time to get mushrooms and mushroom items will soon be upon fans.

Mushrooms will begin showing up on November 1. (Image via Nintendo)

On 16 November 2021, there will be a fishing tournament. Players can talk to C.J. on that date to trigger the tournament. They will then have three minutes to catch as many fish as they can to earn points for tournament-related rewards. There is a tournament in every season of Animal Crossing.

26 November 2021 will be the date for this year's Turkey Day. On Turkey Day, players will be able to craft meals for Franklin, foster fellowship with their villagers and celebrate Nintendo's version of Thanksgiving. There will be items, new recipes and more available from 5.00am till midnight.

Finally, for Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players, there will be a Bug Off. This event will be on the third Saturday of the month, as all of them are. During this occasion, players will have a small amount of time to collect as many bugs as possible for rewards. Flick is in charge of this event.

November is set to be the biggest month of the Animal Crossing year with all these huge events and seasons.

