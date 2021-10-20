Animal Crossing: New Horizons' first paid DLC: All features revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set for a massive update. Since it is the final major update planned for the game, it seems Nintendo is set on sending New Horizons out with a huge bang. The update has enough free content for an entire new game: new villagers, new shops, new gameplay options, new customization features and so much more. Unfortunately, one of the biggest parts of this update won't be free.

For the first time in the game's admittedly brief history, a paid DLC will be released. It'll come out on the same day as the update, November 5, and retails for nearly $30. Pre-orders will be available on October 29, so here are all the new features coming in the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

All features in Animal Crossing paid DLC Happy Home Paradise

Something that had been missing from New Horizons was Lottie. She was a fan favorite villager, but with her role in the past it would have been difficult to bring her back seamlessly. Lottie worked as a home designer in Happy Home Designer and other titles.

The team involves both new and familiar faces. (Image via Nintendo)

She provided layout options as well as customization, but since the game has already been out for so long, it's too late. That role is obsolete now as players do most of that themselves.

Lottie will be returning in the DLC to fill a similar role, except for entire islands now. Lottie and players will be able to design dream vacation islands for villagers with the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Animal Crossing players can go to the airport and head to the new island where Lottie and her team are staying. There, players will be able to work on designing islands and so much more. They can develop resorts with the help of the team. Villagers will request islands that have houses surrounded by trees, for example. It'll be the team's job to provide what they want.

Animal Crossing players will have ample materials and items at their disposal to provide villagers with their perfect vacation home. Animal Crossing's first paid DLC is sure to be a hit once it releases on November 5.

