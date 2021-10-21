Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are hoarding Nook Miles for Kapp'n's trips

Following the Animal Crossing 2.0 update, many familiar faces will be returning to New Horizons. Most notably, Brewster will be reprising his role as the proprietor of the Roost, but there are several others who will be returning as well. Tortimer, Katrina, Lottie (with the paid DLC), Sahara, Kicks and Kapp'n are all set to return.

Kapp'n's role in the Animal Crossing franchise has been to give ferry rides to players over the years and it appears he'll be doing the same when he arrives in New Horizons. The rides are not cheap, though, which has many players saving their bells up for his arrival.

Kapp'n's prices are causing Animal Crossing players to save up

Kapp'n has been an important part of the Animal Crossing franchise and players are excited about his return. However, what they are not excited about is the cost of his rides. Kapp'n will reportedly be charging 1,000 Nook Miles for a ferry ride, which is a pretty steep price.

Kapp'n has been highly requested, but his trips won't come cheap. (Image via Nintendo)

While the details of Kapp’n’s role will remain unknown until November 5, it seems more than likely he’ll drive players to various islands like a Mystery Island Tour, a feature that's already been in the game. Evidently, that tour will not be cheap, which has caused many Animal Crossing players to consider stocking up on Nook Miles before the update arrives.

Nook Miles are usually spent pretty quickly in New Horizons, which makes a fare like that even more difficult to swallow. This is going to cause issues for players who don't have the miles and will force them to start grinding and saving miles. Kapp'n is a fan favorite villager, but he won't be getting many visitors that are rich with Nook Miles.

Hollyween🎃 @FwoggyHolly just found out that kappn boat rides will cost 1000 nook miles. you're telling me i actually have to earn something😭 shocked and betrayed just found out that kappn boat rides will cost 1000 nook miles. you're telling me i actually have to earn something😭 shocked and betrayed

Overall, 1,000 Nook Miles isn't a crazy price and many players already have well over that total saved up, but that's just for one trip. Multiple trips will easily add up to a large bill that will always come due. It's safe to say that Kapp'n will be one of the most expensive additions to the game.

