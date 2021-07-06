3 reasons Kapp'n is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the future update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts over 400 villagers. However, not every villager is equally popular. Most of the characters in the game have been reintroduced. However, villagers like Raymond were introduced to New Horizons, and the smug cat villager has become one of the most popular villagers in the game now.

Sadly, honest patrons of the franchise have also been waiting for characters like Tortimer and Kapp'n, who have been absent from the game for a while now.

Dataminers have been hard at work and uncovered evidence in April this year, suggesting the two most beloved characters in the franchise might return sooner than we think.

The end of July will mark the end of the content that was added to the game via the last update, insinuating that another update is on the horizon. True, the update will probably bring back events from last year and their corresponding in-game items.

But it is possible that the fans could see the return of Kapp'n. The following section will highlight the reasons why the green turtle could return to the game.

Kapp'n coming to Animal Crossing?

Redundant feature

The Wedding Season event added two new features to empty pockets on Harvey Island. They were:

Go for delivery

Go for liquidation

Players can send items back from their pockets to their islands to make more space to grab seasonal items via the first option.

The second option allows players to sell items in their pockets on the spot to earn bells.

Wedding season event added two new features to harv's island (Image via Mayor Mori)

Even though Nintendo has drawn a curtain to the wedding season event, this feature still exists on Harv's island. But it might not be as redundant as we think.

However, this feature could be associated with Kapp'n. In New Leaf, the turtle sails the players across Tortimer's island, which is essentially a hub for multiplayer mini games.

Players met with Kapp'n's family members upon their arrival on the island (Image via Mayor Mori

Upon arrival, the players met Kapp'n's family members and saw a shop, a bell dispenser and a box. This box allowed them to send the items in their pockets to their islands.

It is safe to assume that this has something to do with Kapp'n's existence in the game, as the option to send your items or sell them makes sense on a multiplayer island rather than Harvey's.

The dock

All Animal Crossing islands have a dock. This spot can be decorated by the players and also serves as a good fishing spot where players can catch a bunch of rare fish around the year.

Dock is a place where players would encounter Kapp'n (Image via Mayor Mori)

However, it doesn't serve my purpose apart from that in New Horizons. In previous entries, Kapp'n would appear near the shore of the island and would take the player on a trip to a tropical island.

In other words, there is no Animal Crossing title where the dock has existed but Kapp'n hasn't.

Pocket Camp

Kapp'n recently reappeared at Pocket Camp to kick start the Summer Garden event. Even though the two titles aren't really linked to one another, Pocket Camp sees characters and content arrive just before New Horizons.

Kapp'n appeared in Pocket Camp recently (Image via Mayor Mori)

One of the most recent examples was when pirate items were added to New Horizons right after they made their way to Pocket Camp. Another example is of the Sanrio villagers which, too, appeared in the franchise recently.

Kapp'n appeared at Pocket Camp just last week, implying that New Horizons players, too, could be graced with the turtle's presence.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji