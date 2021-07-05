Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the upcoming Japanese festival event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons loves to celebrate cultural gems by offering limited-time festive items to players. Naturally, Nintendo wasn't going to miss out on the Japanese Tanabata festival. Introduced last year, this event turned out to be a huge success among players. So Tanabata is making a return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this year.

July is one of the quietest months in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons calendar. Many players are looking forward to this event and the exciting items that come along with it.

For the uninitiated, Tanabata is a special holiday in Japan. On this day, it is a tradition for people to write wishes on pieces of paper and attach them to bamboo grass. Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrating something similar last year.

All the details about the Tanabata festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Tanabata festival, or the star festival in Japan, takes place on July 7th. It celebrates two starcrossed lovers, Hikoboshi and Orihime. As per the event, players will buy the festive bamboo grass for 3080 bells from the Nook Shop between July 1st - 7th.

Bamboo grass for Tanabata festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing Twitter)

The event is not interactive and only involves a limited-time festive item that players can use to decorate their islands. While it goes extremely well with Japanese-themed islands, it is also a delight to see islands with orchards or themed beaches.

Happy July, everyone! Did you know that Tanabata is next week? Nook's Cranny will be offering bamboo grass to celebrate for one week, starting today. I hope all your dreams come true this year! pic.twitter.com/vu6nMkYvaM — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 1, 2021

Since bamboo grass is a limited-time item, players should get their hands on it as soon as possible. The item will not arrive in the game until next year on Tanabata unless players travel through time.

