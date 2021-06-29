All events coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July 2021

Nintendo keeps introducing and reintroducing events into Animal Crossing: New Horizons every month. This helps keep the huge fanbase of the series engaged in activities throughout the year. While some updates bring about bigger changes in the game, events are something that appear every month.

In fact, Nintendo even keeps reintroducing older events from previous months. While this might be a tad bit boring for veterans of the title, it keeps newbies of the title in the loop.

After the disappointment that the Animal Crossing community received at E3 2021, Doug Bowser of Nintendo surprised the fanbase with news of their future plans regarding this life-simulation title.

Also Read: New Animal Crossing trailer alludes to the possibility of a New Horizons update

There is news of a huge update coming in late July. This update will also bring with it four major events in July 2021.

All you need to know about events coming to Animal Crossing in July 2021

There are six events coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July 2021. Of these, the biggest is the Tanabata event, which is an important Japanese holiday. Here's a description of all the events coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July 2021.

Tanabata

This event will be held in-game from July 1st to July 7th. The event celebrates the festival of Tanabata, also called the Starcrossed event. It celebrates two starcrossed lovers, Hikoboshi and Orihime. The seasonal event item, Bamboo Grass, will be available at Nook Shopping for players to celebrate on their island between the given dates. It will go well on any island with a Japanese theme.

Tanabata festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Marine Day

Marine Day will be celebrated in Animal Crossing between July 8th and July 22nd. This event, too, is a Japanese festival where people celebrate the ocean for its abundance. Players can do the same on their Animal Crossing island during the time that this event is on.

This event offers the Ship-Wheel Door Decoration as a seasonal event item.

Le 14 Juillet

This event lasts from July 10th to July 20th and honors Bastille Day, which is celebrated on July 14th. Players can make use of the Phrygian Cap, which is the seasonal event item that comes to Nook Shopping with the Le 14 Juillet event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Also Read: A list of all bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

Cowboy Festival

The Cowboy Festival will make a comeback to Animal Crossing Islands in July 2021. The event, starting on July 15th, will last till August 15th, and will bring back the same seasonal event item as well, the Rodeo Style Springy Ride.

Cowboy Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing Life)

C. J.'s Fishing Tourney

This event, which will be held on July 10th, is yet another returning one in Animal Crossing. Partaking in this event will win players Trophies and other Random fishing-themed items.

Flick's Bug-off

Bug-off, too, is a returning event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event was held in June, and will be held again on July 24th. The rewards for this event include trophies and fishing items.

Bug-Off event in Animal Crossing (Image via Polygon)

It seems like Nintendo has planned an action-filled July for its userbase, with six events spread across the whole month.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

Edited by Nikhil Vinod