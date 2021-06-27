New Animal Crossing trailer alludes to the possibility of a New Horizons update 

A new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in Japan. It looks super cute and shows a family enjoying the rainy season in the game.

However, that wasn't all. Honest patrons of the game spotted a few changes in the trailer which don't exist in the game, rather serve as limitations.

It is possible that Nintendo might remove certain limitations from the game as an update sooner rather than later. Sadly, while these trigger our creative curiosity, their fate might be like the 4K screenshots that Nintendo shared on the official Animal Crossing page which didn't amount to anything substantial.

Trailer screenshots remove limitations in Animal Crossing

The screenshots seemingly break two limitations that the game has been built on. One, while the players can plant trees and plants wherever they want, they can't near the edge of a water body as is visible in the trailer.

Players can't place trees so close to each other (Image via Crossing channel)

Second, in both the screenshots, the trees are planted pretty close to each other which is another thing Animal Crossing players can't currently bypass.

The reason behind this idea is pretty simple. If the trees are planted too close to the water body, upon shaking, the fruits might fall into the water body, making it difficult to retrieve them.

This presents two different ideas. One, the screenshots inserted in the trailer are from Nintendo's test island, implying that it is just a prototype and shouldn't be taken at face value.

These limitations have been present in the game since day one (Image via GoNintendo)

Second, this points towards an update whereby players will finally get rid of the aforementioned limitations that have been present in the game since day one.

Nintendo has tried to keep things very subtle to make sure they don't mislead ardent followers of Animal Crossing.

However, patience wears thin and each video raises expectations for something substantial.

