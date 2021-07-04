Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

The month of July introduced 21 new bugs to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The vast list of critters also included three of the most expensive bugs in the game that sell for 12,000 bells. Out of these, players also have a shot at catching the Golden Stag.

The Golden Stag is one of the hardest bugs to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Therefore, a guide on how to catch the rare beetle species will come in handy the next time players spot on in on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

To catch the Golden Stag, players must know exactly when and where the bug spawns. It is only available in the game during July and August. Moreover, it only appears on palm trees between 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m. Peak hours are between 11:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

How to catch the Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Spotting a Golden Stag is fairly easy due to its unique gold body color. However, given its high selling price, it is natural that this would be one of the hardest bugs to catch in the game.

Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via King Ryrex)

The beetles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are already notorious for being timid. These bugs run away at the slightest disturbance around them. Similarly, the Golden Stag is also extremely timid and players need to be very stealthy and careful if they want to catch one.

Naturally, the first step in catching a Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be to grow a palm tree.

Guide to catch Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via King Ryrex)

Once a player has a palm tree, they can wait for the rare bug to spawn. It appears on the tree trunk during the night time.

Approaching the Golden Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the hardest part. Players should have their net ready even before they start walking. Next, they should hold A and walk forward a few steps at a time. Finally, once the Golden Stag is in catching range of the net, players can release A and catch it.

