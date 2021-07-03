How to catch scarab beetles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes its players indulge in a lot of activities like fishing, bug-catching, and others, apart from interacting with villagers and performing day to day activities. Naturally, some bugs and fish are more difficult to find than others. However, catching these rare bugs is what makes up the challenging part of this relatively easy going game, and the rewards are equally enticing!

One such rare bug to find is the scarab beetle. It's one of the rarest in the game, so catching one is, naturally, all the more difficult, especially if you do not know when and where to look for one. Here's everything you need to know about catching a scarab beetle in Animal Crossing.

When and where can players find a scarab beetle in Animal Crossing?

The scarab beetle does not appear all year round. In the Northern Hemisphere, this rare bug appears between July and August, but in the Southern Hemisphere, players can spot the scarab beetle earlier in the year, between January and February. As for the time of its appearance, the scarab beetle is mostly a nocturnal bug, so it will appear late at night, between 11PM and 8 AM.

Player catching a scarab beetle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Screenrant)

The scarab beetle can be spotted on tree trunks, much like other bugs. However, catching it can be a little tricky, since if you rush towards it, or get too close, the bug will fly off, making you repeat the whole process again. Therefore, approach the bug slowly and with caution.

Once players have caught the beetle, they can either donate it to the museum or sell it. Selling the scarab beetle will yield the player 10,000 Bells. But if they wait for Flick's arrival, they can sell it for 15,000 Bells.

