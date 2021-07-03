Pashmina in Animal Crossing: Here's all you need to know about this goat from New Horizons

The Animal Crossing franchise's star attraction is the villagers present in the series. There are currently 394 villagers, and each has unique characteristics.

They are, however, divided into eight broad personality types: smug, snooty, peppy, normal, cranky, lazy, jock, and sisterly. These personalities make the characters all the more interesting to interact with.

One of the most popular sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing is Pashmina, the sisterly goat.

All you need to know about Pashmina in Animal Crossing

Pashmina, or Barbara, is a goat villager in Animal Crossing who cares about her looks deeply. She is a brown goat with aqua blue horns whose dark brown hair is cut into straight flat bangs. She has doe-like eyelashes with droopy eyelids.

Her eyes are yellow, while her muzzle, eyelids, and the inside of her ears are a grayish rose color. Her hooves are dark brown, but the skin above it fades into this same dark gray color.

In New Horizons, Pashmina can be seen donning a rainbow-colored oversized sweater. Back in New Leaf, Pashmina wore a corseted shirt.

Pashmina's name is borrowed from a scarf made of cashmere, a fiber obtained from goats. Her other name, Barbara, too, can be derived from the 'baa' sound that goats make.

Pashmina has a sisterly personality. By virtue of this, she gets along well with almost all other villager types; jocks share the same love of sports as her, while lazy villagers appeal to her because of their laidback nature.

However, Pashmina does not like snooty or cranky villagers. She possesses a music hobby and has featured on the cover of one of K. K. Slider's records.

Once befriended, Pashmina is one of the most useful friends a player can have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She will help with remedies if the player gets stung by bees or wasps.

Owing to her tough personality, she will also be more than willing to fight anyone who troubles the player. She is also one of those villagers who will treat the player with the utmost respect.

Prior to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pashmina made an appearance in New Leaf as well.

